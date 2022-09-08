It's hard to believe it's already been over six months since Star Trek: Prodigy came to a satisfying mid-season conclusion, though it certainly left Trekkies anxious about where things were headed for the intrepid crew of the U.S.S. Protostar. In addition to telling us when the delightful animated series will be returning next month, Paramount+ provided a new clip for the upcoming ten-episode arc as part of the Star Trek Day celebrations this year.

Season 1 introduced audiences to a new—and much younger crew—in the form of Dal (Brett Gray), Gwyn (Ella Purnell), Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui), Jankom Pog (Jason Mantazoukas), Zero (Angus Imrie), and Murf (Dee Bradley Baker) as they set off on a crash-course mission to learn what it means to be a crew. They weren't alone, as the Protostar came equipped with Star Trek: Voyager's Captain-turned hologram Janeway (Kate Mulgrew), who offered up sage wisdom and snarky advice as she guided them on a coming-of-age journey to self-discovery. Mulgrew wasn't the only returning voice from Voyager, as the Protostar was previously piloted by none other than Chakotay, who Robeter Beltran returned to voice. With some of the revelations made at the end of the mid-season finale—it seems likely that the beloved character will return as the crew of the Protostar continue to make their way through the galaxy at large.

The new clip entitled "Murf's Metamurfosis" sees the return of a familiar face from another beloved Star Trek series. Star Trek: Prodigy will also see Billy Campbell returning to voice his Star Trek: Next Generation character Thadiun Okona, the roguish space captain who is constantly outrunning self-made trouble. Additionally, Season 2 will include the vocal talents of Daveed Diggs (Commander Tysess), Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia), and Jason Alexander (Doctor Noum).

In the back-half of Season 1, the hopeful crew makes their way towards Starfleet, their dreams are threatened when they discover the U.S.S. Protostar harbors a weapon designed to tear the United Federation of Planets apart. To make matters worse, the real Vice Admiral Janeway is on a manhunt for the Protostar, eager to uncover what happened to her missing former First Officer Chakotay. With these two ships on a collision course and destruction on the horizon, the fate of the Alpha Quadrant hangs in the balance.

Tune in to Star Trek: Prodigy on October 27th and check out the brand-new clip below: