Star Trek: Prodigy is set to make its mid-season return later this week, and Collider is excited to share an exclusive sneak peek of Episode 11 "Asylum" ahead of its premiere. Nearly nine months after the animated series had its epic mid-season finale in February, Dal (Brett Gray) and the crew of the U.S.S. Protostar are back and wearing Starfleet uniforms, which is awfully intriguing considering they're flying around on a technically stolen Starfleet vessel. The new clip doesn't reveal what led the crew to be aboard another Starfleet vessel or in the presence of Frex (Eric Bauza), but it does reveal that Dal has an unexpected link to Starfleet, by way of his origins.

The rest of the crew—Gwyn (Elle Purnell), Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui), Jankom Pog (Jason Mantazoukas), Zero (Angus Imrie), and Murf (Dee Bradley Baker)—having seemingly gone through the scanner without issue, but when Dal makes his way through them Frex gets a hit that indicates that Dal should report to Starfleet Command if he wants any answers about where he comes from. For those who might not remember the first half of Season 1, Dal knows nothing about who his parents were or where he comes from, and believes he was abandoned to the mining planet of Tars Lamora, where was forced to work under the sinister rule of Gwyn's father The Diviner (John Nobel). This discovery is a big one for Dal, considering he's hung a lot of hopes and dreams on what Starfleet.

Star Trek: Prodigy marks Mulgrew's return as Star Trek: Voyager's Captain Janeway, and she returns two-fold by playing the hologram Janeway aboard the Protostar and Vice Admiral Janeway, who is tracking down the starship to uncover the mystery of what happened to Captain Chakotay (Robert Beltran). The back-half of Season 1 also introduces a new character voiced by Jameela Jamil (who plays Ensign Asencia).

Season 2 of Star Trek: Prodigy was nearly complete back when we spoke with producers Kevin and Dan Hageman earlier this year, which means as we head into the second half of Season 1, everything that happens will have a through line to whatever exciting adventures they have planned for Season 2.

Star Trek: Prodigy returns tomorrow on Paramount+. Stream the first half of the season now and check out the exclusive sneak peek below: