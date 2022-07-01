Trekkies both young and old now have something to look forward to this summer, as the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy will be making its way to Nickelodeon this month. The science fiction animated series, based on the Star Trek franchise created by Gene Roddenberry, will be beaming its way up to Nickelodeon on July 8.

The debut of the television series on Nickelodeon will feature the one-hour television premiere of the series titled, "Lost & Found," with additional episodes following every week until August 5. Following the weekly debut of each episode on the channel, the episodes will be available for fans to watch on Nick.com, Nick on Demand, and the Nick app.

“Generations of fans around the globe love Star Trek, and we’re so excited to introduce our young audience to the franchise when Star Trek: Prodigy airs on Nickelodeon this Summer,” said Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President, Big Kids Animation, Nickelodeon. Commenting on the show's debut on Nickelodeon, Spinelli added, “The Nick DNA is woven into the heartwarming friendships, high-stakes action, and beautiful animation, making this series a perfect fit in our content library.”

Star Trek: Prodigy first debuted on the streaming service Paramount+ last year, running for 10 episodes. The show is the first Star Trek series to be aimed at younger children and the first to be entirely CG animated. The first season of the series was well received by critics achieving a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. Following the debut of the series, a new season was announced and is currently in development. With the debut of the series on Nickelodeon, the show now has the opportunity to be available for the younger fans who don't have access to Paramount+.

Co-created by Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman, Star Trek: Prodigy is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. The series will air on Nickelodeon on July 8. All episodes of the series are also available to stream on Paramount+. Check out the synopsis for the show: