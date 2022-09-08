The mid-season finale of Star Trek: Prodigy left the crew of the U.S.S. Protostar at a pretty pivotal point of their journey, leaving Trekkies anxious to see where things are headed when Season 1 returns with the next batch of ten episodes. After premiering on Paramount+ last year, the first half of Season 1 is currently airing on Nickelodeon, introducing the series to a new generation of potential Star Trek fans, who get to enjoy the kid-friendly series for the first time. With Paramount+ beaming down an unforgettable line-up of Star Trek news today during Star Trek Day, we learned when the crew will return next month

The first ten episodes of Season 1 saw Dal (Brett Gray) and his crew of Gwyn (Ella Purnell), Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui), Jankom Pog (Jason Mantazoukas), Zero (Angus Imrie), and Murf (Dee Bradley Baker) on a crash-course lesson to learn what it means to be a crew, with the sage and often snarky advice of their mentor and Star Trek: Voyager Captain-turned hologram Janeway (Kate Mulgrew).

Voyager fans have had a field day with Prodigy, not just because Mulgrew returned to voice Janeway, but because Robert Beltran also returned to voice Chakotay. With some of the revelations made at the end of the mid-season finale—it seems likely that the beloved character will return as the crew of the Protostar continue to make their way through the galaxy at large.

Image Via Paramount+

RELATED: 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Producers Kevin & Dan Hageman on Bringing Back Janeway & Chakotay, and the 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Sequel

With all of this exciting news about the back half of Season 1, it's a good time to remind fans that Season 2 of Star Trek: Prodigy was nearly complete back when we spoke with producers Kevin and Dan Hageman earlier this year. It's refreshing to know that as we head into the second half of Season 1, everything that happens will have a throughline to whatever exciting adventures they have planned for Season 2.

Star Trek: Prodigy will return on October 27th. Watch the new clip below: