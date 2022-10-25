One of Star Trek’s more recent forays into the world of “Children’s shows” has been a joint venture with Nickelodeon. This joint venture has revived the captain and first officer of Star Trek: Voyager and brought them back into the forefront of Star Trek, while also answering some of the questions that long-term fans have had. This show has also proved to be entertaining for audiences of all ages and its content is enthralling enough that this will not become just another animated show relegated to history. Instead, it has become a beloved family-friendly show that appeals to fans both old and new. The first part of Season 1 originally debuted on Paramount+ on October 28, 2021, and on Nickelodeon on July 8, 2022. Season 1 Part 2 will be arriving on streaming this week, so fans have plenty of reason for excitement. While having a mid-season finale is not an uncommon approach to television shows, having a year gap between the release of the first episode and the second part of the season is exceptionally long. What's more, the show has already been confirmed to have a second season.

Many of the same cast members are returning for this half of the season and we have some standout additions to the cast as well, including Billy Campbell returning as Thadiun Okona from Star Trek: The Next Generation, and Ronny Cox recurring as Edward Jellico, also from The Next Generation. Robert Beltran will be reprising his role as Captain Chakotay and Dee Bradley Baker will be back as the new and improved voice of Murf. Up to this point, Murf has only been capable of making noises, but the veteran voice actor will be actually speaking after Murf’s metamorphosis. The rest of the cast includes Kate Mulgrew as Hologram Kathryn Janeway, Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Angus Imrie as Zero, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, John Noble as The Diviner, and Jimmi Simpson as Drednok.

For definitely less family-friendly Star Trek content, you could check out the adult-animated Star Trek: Lower Decks, currently in its third season. And if you'd like to find out where you can watch Star Trek: Prodigy, read on for answers to all your questions.

Image via Paramount

Related:'Star Trek: Voyager' Gets Filmation-Style Animation from Gazelle Automations

When Is Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Part 2 Releasing (And Is it Streaming or on Television?)

Imager via Paramount

Release dates and access to Star Trek: Prodigy is unique across all the Star Trek shows because it releases jointly on both Paramount+ and Nickelodeon. The release date for Part 2 on Paramount+ is currently set for October 27, 2022. The release date for Part 2 on Nickelodeon is expected to happen around January 27, 2023, if it's following the pattern of release from the first part of the season. But Nickelodeon hasn't confirmed the air date for Part 2 yet so this is just speculation at the moment.

Watch on Paramount+

The Paramount+ release date is only for the United States and other countries that have access to the streaming service. For those who cannot access Paramount+, there are a few options. In Canada, it will be released with a delay on Crave. Across most of Europe, Prodigy will be made available through the Paramount+ Sky partnership that varies across most of Europe. Once aired on Nickelodeon, episodes of the show are added to Nick.com, the Nick App, and Nick On Demand so you could watch them there as well, though it would be quite a wait if you've already finished Part 1.

Related:'Star Trek: Prodigy' Producers Kevin & Dan Hageman on Bringing Back Janeway & Chakotay, and the 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Sequel​​​​

What Happened in Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Part 1?

The premise of Star Trek: Prodigy is that Star Fleet sent an experimental ship, the U.S.S Protostar, across the galaxy on a mission. The ship ends up stranded and being sought by a tyrant called the Diviner. And then, a group of kids enslaved by the Diviner stumble upon the ship. Thes young kids, led by the somewhat arrogant Dal, slowly begin to learn from a hologram of Kathryn Janeway. When we last left the merry band of “Star Fleet Cadets”, the group had just beaten the Diviner, the Diviner’s daughter (who became an ally of the crew) lost her memory, and we discovered that the former captain of the Protostar was none other than Chakotay. That means that the questions we want to know about what happens to the crew of the Voyager are directly linked to the future of Star Trek: Prodigy. There are also questions raised by the trailer. In some of the promotional footage put out by Paramount+, we see the real Janeway (yep, we have to say that now) chasing the Protostar. It is unclear why they are able to interact with each other, but given Janeway’s and Chakotay’s relationship, it is doubtful that she will give up on finding “those kids.”

Is There a Sneak Peek or Trailer For Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Part 2?

So far there has only been one short sneak peek and a clip for this section of the season. The sneak peek shows sections from several episodes covering what looks to be at least half the season. In total, the trailer is one minute and thirty-one seconds long. This trailer importantly shows that the group will not be immediately rejoining Star Fleet and that some yet unidentified force is keeping them apart. Nevertheless, the story looks to be combining important plotlines that fans both old and new will enjoy, along with some light-hearted action along the way. Additionally, we also got this clip showing Murf's metamorphosis ("metamurfasis", if you will):

How Many Episodes Are There in Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Part 2?

There are a total of 10 additional episodes left for the second part of Season 1. At the moment, only the 11th episode has been named and its title is “Asylum.” While Paramount+ has not released the order that the episodes will be released in, most Star Trek shows up to this point have followed a weekly release schedule. The first half of Star Wars: Prodigy also followed this pattern, with a short break around Christmas. This is most likely going to be mirrored by the second part of Season 1. If that pattern repeats we will have one episode every Thursday from October 27 through December 3, and then it will restart on January 6 through February 3.

What's Next For Star Trek: Prodigy?

If you were worried that the series was going to end without answering all your burning questions, the series has already been confirmed for Season 2. What's more, Season 2 of Star Trek: Prodigy was nearly complete back when we spoke with producers Kevin and Dan Hageman earlier this year. So with some luck, we can hope to see another 20 episodes of kid-friendly Star Trek goodness not too long after the Part 2 finale.