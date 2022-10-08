After what felt like an excruciatingly long wait, the return of Star Trek: Prodigy is right around the corner. The franchise's most kid-friendly series premiered almost a year ago before taking a mid-season break after the tenth episode. The remaining ten episodes of the first season are set to air on Paramount+ beginning on October 27, and today at the Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic-Con, the series presented a new teaser trailer for Part 2 of Season 1.

Admiral Janeway herself, Kate Mulgrew, was in attendance at the panel alongside Brett Gray who voices the young Captain Dal, and She-Hulk's Jameela Jamil who voices Ensign Asencia, a new character on Janeway's crew. The stars were joined by executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman, Alex Kurtzman, Rod Roddenberry, and Ben Hibon who also serves as a director on the series.

In the new trailer, Dal tells the audience that it's been a few weeks since their heroic escape in the show's tenth episode. In their time on the Protostar, learning about Starfleet under the nurturing eye of hologram Janeway, the Dal and his young crew have set their hearts on joining Starfleet. As Admiral Janway closes in on the young crew piloting her former first officer, (and close personal friend), Captain Chakotay's ship, the kids realize that they might have to kiss their dreams of joining the federation goodbye. Despite their troubles with Janeway, Dal and his friends are still determined to use the ship to put goodness out into the universe as they explore strange new worlds along their journey. The new teaser also promises more humor alongside a captivating mystery as hologram Janway cracks jokes and Zero promises Gwen that she won't rest until she gets her memories back.

Imager via Paramount

Once again, Star Trek is proving that there is something in this universe for everyone and that as long as we work together we can do incredible things. While Prodigy is geared toward a younger audience it's undoubtedly a must-watch series for any fan of the franchise. During today's panel, it was also revealed that Star Trek legacy actor Ronny Cox would be joining the cast of Prodigy to reprise the role he held on Star Trek: The Next Generation as then-Captain, now-Admiral Jellico. Cox joins another TNG legacy actor on the animated series as Billy Campbell was announced to return as the Outrageous Okona on Star Trek Day last month.

In addition to Mulgrew, Gray, Jamil, Cox, and Campbell, the second half of Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 features the voice talents of Ella Purnell, Rylee Alazraqui, Angus Imrie, Jason Matzoukas, Dee Bradley Baker, John Noble, Jimmi Simpson, Daveed Diggs, Jason Alexander, and Robert Beltran. The remaining ten episodes of Season 1 of Star Trek: Prodigy will premiere on October 27, with episodes airing every Thursday, exclusively on Paramount+. Check out the first image of Admiral Jellico and the new trailer down below.