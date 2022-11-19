Nickelodeon's motley crew of alien adventurers is coming home next year. Season 1 Volume 1 of the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy will arrive on Blu-ray and DVD on January 3, bringing ten episodes of space-faring fun to Trekkies of all ages. The package will also offer never-before-seen looks into the series through a collection of exclusive bonus content and cards with key art from throughout the show.

In a first for the franchise, Star Trek: Prodigy is for the youth as it follows a young group of maverick aliens who commandeer the abandoned Starfleet ship, the USS Protostar, and learn what it means to be a team as they learn how to navigate the galaxy. With no knowledge of the ship and only the goal of finding a better future in mind, the six members go on adventures that see them deal with a cosmic collision and loads of new planets all while growing as responsible, competent space farers and learning more about the ideals of Starfleet. The first ten episodes see them make their escape from the prison colony of Tars Lamora with their overseer, The Diviner, hot on their heels.

Prodigy is led by a talented crew of Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Jason Mantazoukas as Jankom Pog, Angus Imrie as Zero, and Dee Bradley Baker as Murf. To help them understand the ins and outs of running a Starfleet ship together, Kate Mulgrew reprises her Star Trek: Voyager role as Captain Janeway, both in hologram form, bringing her extensive knowledge of the ship to the table, and as Admiral Janeway, who is searching for a dear friend. She's not the only Voyager alum to board the series as Robert Beltran also returns as Chakotay.

Image via Paramount

More Background on Star Trek: Prodigy

Kevin and Dan Hageman created the series and are already set for another season together as the show was renewed late last year. Thanks to great world-building, stunning CGI animation, and an adventurous, tense story with a younger crew than ever seen before in the franchise, Prodigy has been a big hit for Paramount+ and Nickelodeon, even being nominated for Outstanding Animated Series at the Children's and Family Emmy Awards. When Collider spoke to the creators back in February, they revealed writing for Season 2 was close to completion, laying the ground for a smooth continuation of the series into a new arc following the conclusion of Season 1.

The Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Volume 1 Blu-ray and DVD will allow fans to relive those first ten adventures for $17.99 just after the New Year. The Nickelodeon series is also currently streaming on Paramount+ with the remaining episodes of Season 1 Volume 2 still releasing as of writing. Check out the trailer for the first season below.