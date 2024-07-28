The Big Picture Season 2 of Star Trek: Prodigy will be available on digital on July 29, with a DVD & Blu-ray release on November 12.

The future of the show could include live action or a potential movie.

Show executives want the characters to grow up with the show, no re-casting to keep kids same age.

Fan-favorite animated show Star Trek: Prodigy had its own solo panel Sunday at San Diego Comic Con. In a packed room, fans were told that the second season of Star Trek: Prodigy will soon be in the hands of more fans than just those with Netflix subscriptions (or ones that mooch off their parents' account). According to a promotional image shown during the panel, Season 2 will be available on digital tomorrow July 29. A DVD and Blu-ray release will hit shelves on November 12 of this year. The Season 2 disc sets will feature all-new special features.

The animated show has been a fan-favorite ever since it premiered on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ in 2021. It follows a group of 24th Century kids who find an abandoned starship, the Protostar. As they climb aboard and begin their adventures, they're assisted by a holographic interface of Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) from Star Trek: Voyager. The show was eventually moved from Paramount+ to Netflix but that hasn't stopped the fans from wanting more.

Where Could Star Trek: Prodigy Boldly Go?

Image via Paramount/Netflix

Season 2 of Prodigy wrapped just enough things up to satisfy fans, if that's all we get, but opened enough doors to make for a compelling Season 3 and onward. There have been talks of the future of the show: anything from seeing these characters in live action to a Prodigy movie in place of a third season. The Season 2 finale saw the destruction of the Utopia Planitia Fleet Yard, a turning point in Star Trek canon and a thread that sets up the inaugural season of Star Trek: Picard. Fans also saw Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton) dropping in on his mother, Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden). The meeting also satisfied many Picard fans that watched the final season and were left wondering: Did Wesley ever meet his little brother Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers)?

Talking with Collider's Sam Coley in the Collider Media Studio at SDCC, co-showrunner Kevin Hageman says he wants to see the characters grow up as the show progresses. That also means no re-casting to keep the kids the same age. When Collider's Maggie Lovitt talked with the Hageman brothers earlier this month, Dan Hageman said, "I could see something, like, 10 to 15 years down the road, after all the Trek fans finally get over, their fear of animation and check it out and start wanting it. It could be a possibility then, too."

Star Trek: Prodigy is available to stream on Netflix in the US.

Watch on Netflix