Star Trek: Prodigy's second season is coming to Netflix on July 1 - but don't expect a weekly release like Paramount+'s galaxy of Star Trek series. In accordance with Netflix' typical release strategy, all twenty episodes of the season will be released on the same day. TrekCore.com has a confirmation of the show's release schedule.

It will be a new experience for Star Trek fans, as all previous Trek series to debut in the streaming era, starting with Star Trek: Discovery in 2017, have released one episode a week for the duration of their seasons - typically premiering a season with two episodes at once. Netflix and Amazon Prime Video remain the only two major streamers to stick with the binge-watching model, as streamers Max, Apple TV+, Paramount+, and Disney+ have largely used a weekly release schedule for their series. There have been exceptions, however; the Marvel Spotlight series Echo had all five of its episodes released on Netflix on January 9, 2024.

What is 'Star Trek: Prodigy' About?

Star Trek: Prodigy follows a team of young aliens - Dal (Brett Gray), Gwyn (Ella Purnell), Jankom Pog (Jason Mantzoukas), Zero (Angus Imrie), Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui), and Murf (Dee Bradley Baker) - who escape from the tyrannical Diviner (John Noble) aboard a lost Federation starship, the experimental USS Protostar. Guided and mentored by a holographic avatar of legendary Starfleet captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew), the ragtag group races towards Federation space over the course of the first season. In the first-season finale, the Protostar, and the holographic Janeway, were destroyed, but the crew found themselves taken under the wing of the real Janeway. The second season will see the team take off on another adventure - minus Gwyn, who departed to help her people, the Vau N'Akat, seek peace.

Star Trek: Prodigy almost never made it to Netflix at all. The series premiered on Paramount+ in 2021, and was well-received by Star Trek fans young and old, but it was unexpectedly canceled and taken off the streamer in 2023 - even though the show had already been renewed for a second season, which had nearly been completed. After fan outcry, the second season was completed and licensed to Netflix.

All twenty episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy's second season will be released on Netflix on July 1, 2024.