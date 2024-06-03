The Big Picture Star Trek: Prodigy's second season premieres on Netflix on July 1, 2024.

The story continues as the group embarks on a mission to find Voyager's Chakotay in the Delta Quadrant with the guidance of Admiral Janeway.

The show's creators hint at a potential seven-season run, promising more adventures and excitement for fans of the series.

It's been a long year for fans of Star Trek: Prodigy, but the animated series' long-awaited next season is finally in sight. Netflix will reportedly release the second season of the kid-aimed Star Trek series on July 1. TrekCore.com reports that the release date can be seen on Netflix's app.

The second season of the series, which follows a ragtag group of alien teenagers in the galaxy's Delta Quadrant as they try to use an experimental Starfleet ship, the USS Protostar, to escape an evil dictator, didn't seem like a sure thing at one point. Last year, the series was canceled and deleted from its original streamer, Paramount+, even though its second season was nearly complete. Fan outrage ensued over the well-received show's cancelation, and a letter-writing campaign was launched; Prodigy was eventually picked up by Netflix, who are currently streaming the show's first season. Fans have been waiting for the next season's release ever since, although it was released in France several months ago.

What Do We Know About 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Season 2?

In "Supernova", the two-part finale of Prodigy's first season, the USS Protostar was destroyed, as was the cadets' mentor, a holographic avatar of legendary Starfleet commander Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew). However, the group escaped their foes, saved Starfleet, and made it to Federation territory. There, they met the real Janeway, who took them on as warrant-officers-in-training aboard a new Protostar-class ship. Janeway wants them on a mission to return to the Delta Quadrant to find her Voyager first officer Chakotay (Robert Beltran), who was lost in the region aboard the Protostar in the first place. The series will presumably also deal with the fate of Gwyn (Ella Purnell), who departed the group in the first-season finale to try and bring peace to her people, the Vau N'Akat. A clip of the second-season premiere was also released last year, which reveals that a familiar Star Trek voice will have a part to play in the series. In it, the Prodigy cadets meet the holographic Doctor (Robert Picardo), who was Janeway's chief medical officer on the original Voyager.

Will there be more Prodigy after its second season? Only time can tell, but in an interview with Collider, Prodigy writers and executive producers Dan and Kevin Hageman said "We wrote this thing to go seven seasons at least."

Season 2 of Star Trek: Prodigy will debut on Netflix July 1, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.