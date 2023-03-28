We've known for quite some time that Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 was already in production before the first season beamed down to Paramount+, but today we've officially learned when Star Trek fans can expect to see the rag-tag crew of the Protostar will return—and it's not that far off. While the exact date hasn't been revealed, Star Trek: Prodigy will return this winter.

The two-part first season of Prodigy, saw Dal (Brett Gray) bring together a motley team of young aliens who found themselves thrust into a conflict between Starfleet and The Diviner (John Noble), which has only just reached a fever pitch as Admiral Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) sets off to locate a missing Captain Chakotay (Robert Beltran). In addition to Dal, the young crew is comprised of Gwyn (Elle Purnell), Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui), Jankom Pog (Jason Mantazoukas), Zero (Angus Imrie), and Murf (Dee Bradley Baker)—though the Season 2 finale saw Gwyn choosing to return to her homeworld to help her people from falling into civil war.

The first season marked Mulgrew's return as Star Trek: Voyager's Captain Janeway, which she also played two-fold as the hologram Janeway aboard the Protostar. The back-half of the season also introduced Jameela Jamil, as Ensign Asencia, who was far more than met the eye. While the series is aimed at children, with the inclusion of Janeway and Chakotay, Star Trek: Prodigy drew in a loyal audience from Star Trek: Voyager fans, who were eager to see their favorite characters back on screen.

Star Trek: Prodigy is co-showrun by Kevin and Dan Hageman, with the duo executive producing alongside Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. Ben Hibon also executive produces, as well as directing and serving as a creative lead on the series. Aaron Waltke and Patrick Krebs also serve as co-producers on the series.

The Future of Star Trek

In addition to the news that Star Trek: Prodigy would be returning later this year, Paramount revealed that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been renewed for a third season. Season 2 of the hit series also snagged a release date today, with the Star Trek: Discovery spin-off setting aim at June 15th for its premiere. While Star Trek: Discovery is coming to a close with Season 5, the universe it launched lives on in Strange New Worlds. News also arrived today that Star Trek: Lower Decks—which will feature an epic crossover with Strange New Worlds—has similarly been renewed for another season (it's fifth). While there's still no news about the future of Star Trek: Picard once its third and final season ends later this month, fans and the creatives involved have recently teased their interest in continuing the story in a spin-off. Though, there's no word yet on whether or not Paramount+ is on board with the plan too.

While an exact release date has not yet been set, Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 will arrive this winter.