Paramount+ has just announced that the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy will be renewed for a second season. The series has proven to be a hit on the streaming service, holding the record for the top-performing premiere day for any original animated kids' series.

The series, which premiered on October 28, follows a motley crew of aliens who join together to explore the galaxy in search of a better, brighter future. The six main characters plunge into the world of Star Trek unknowingly, having no understanding of the ship which they have gained control of (which once belonged to Starfleet). Star Trek: Prodigy is the first Trek property to be aimed primarily at a younger audience.

According to Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins and franchise captain Alex Kurtman, the hope is that Prodigy could potentially also become a gateway to more animated Trek projects intended primarily for kids — including a feature film. "If Prodigy is a success and works for everybody, then hopefully there will be lots of conversations about how to build it out from there, because it’s just going to make sense for the company," said Kurtzman.

Star Trek: Prodigy is developed by Kevin and Dan Hageman, who have previously worked on the Ninjago franchise. The voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew as Hologram Kathryn Janeway, Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Angus Imrie as Zero, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf, John Noble as The Diviner, and Jimmi Simpson as Drednok. The series is produced by the Nickelodeon Animation Studio and CBS Studios’ Eye Animation Production.

New episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy stream every Thursday on Paramount+. The mid-season 1 finale will air on November 18, initiating a brief hiatus. Season 1 will resume airing on Thursday, January 6, 2022, and will consist of 10 additional episodes. No release date for the second season has been released yet. Previously released episodes of the series are currently available to stream on Paramount+.

