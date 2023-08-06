The Big Picture Fans and creators of Star Trek: Prodigy are determined to find a new home for the canceled second season, keeping the excitement alive.

A new clip from Season 2 has been revealed, featuring the crew's "fancy internship" under Admiral Janeway and the introduction of The Doctor.

Despite the cancellation, the show's first season received positive reviews and fan support, giving hope for a brighter future for the USS Protostar.

The lights on USS Protostar refuse to go out. After Paramount canceled the nearly completed second season of Star Trek: Prodigy, the creators and fans have taken it upon themselves to find a new home for the animated series. As fans are excited to follow the adventures of the rag-tag group of aliens across the galaxy, the creators are keeping the momentum by teasing what’s in store for them. Kevin and Dan Hageman have revealed a new clip from Season 2 to that effect.

The extended clip sees Dal, Rok-Tak, Zero, Jankom Pog, and Murf getting a “fancy internship” under Admiral Janeway. The crew then meets a “dear friend” of Janeway and a member of the Voyager crew, The Doctor played by fan-favorite Robert Picardo, who escorts them to the new ship. Their mission is a familiar one as Starfleet has asked Janeway to observe a new wormhole, the same one the crew created when they self-destructed the Protostar.

Star Trek: Prodigy’s Efforts to Find a New Home

Set five years after the USS Voyager returned to Earth, Star Trek: Prodigy follows a group of teenage aliens who find the abandoned ship that changes the course of their lives as they take control of the ship and work with the hologram of Admiral Kathryn Janeway. The first season of Prodigy was well-received by fans and critics alike. The series stands at a 94 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and bagged several nominations for its animation and production design.

Imager via Paramount

The cancelation of the series wasn’t taken kindly by the fans worldwide as they rallied to save the show. The series reportedly has a good chance to find a new home as Prodigy executive producer Aaron J. Waltke previously assured Collider that Season 2, which would have comprised of 20 new episodes is almost complete. With the exciting new footage and fanfare around it, the future seems a tad brighter for USS Protostar.

The series stars Brett Gray as Dal R'El, Ella Purnell as Gwyndala, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Angus Imrie as Zero, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf, Jimmi Simpson as Drednok, John Noble as the Diviner, and Kate Mulgrew who reprises her fan-favorite character, Kathryn Janeway. The series also had a host of guest stars like James Doohan as Montgomery Scott, René Auberjonois as Odo, Leonard Nimoy as Spock, and more who were all brought back with the help of archival audios.

While we wait for the series to find a new home, you can watch the new clip at StarTrek.com.