The Big Picture The Prodigy crew is back as Starfleet cadets, embarking on a classified mission with the real Janeway aboard the USS Voyager-A.

Season 2 sees the return of familiar characters like Janeway, the Doctor, and Chakotay, plus new character Maj'el.

After a tumultuous journey behind the scenes, Star Trek: Prodigy's second season will premiere on Netflix on July 1.

It's been a long journey for the cast of Star Trek: Prodigy. The ragtag crew of young aliens escaped the Delta Quadrant and the tyrannical Diviner, but now they've got a new mission as Starfleet cadets — and we have a first look at it in the new trailer for the animated series' second season. All twenty episodes of the new season will drop on Netflix on July 1. In the first season, the abandoned USS Protostar was found by a group of teenagers — Dal (Brett Gray), Gwyn (Ella Purnell), Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui), Zero (Angus Imrie), Jankom Pog (Jason Mantzoukas), and Murf (Dee Bradley Baker) — who used it to escape their prison planet.

They were guided on their journey to Federation space by a holographic avatar of Starfleet Admiral Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew), who spent seven seasons exploring the Delta Quadrant on Star Trek: Voyager. The team reached the Federation and saved Starfleet from disaster, at the cost of the Protostar and the holographic Janeway. Now, they've been accepted as Starfleet cadets, and they're on a classified mission with the real Janeway aboard the USS Voyager-A to return to the Delta Quadrant to find the Protostar's original captain, Chakotay (Robert Beltran), who was Janeway's former first officer — and who we get a glimpse of in the trailer. Along the way, they encounter aliens, monsters, and a time paradox that threatens their past and their future.

What Characters Are Returning for Season 2 of 'Star Trek: Prodigy'?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Prodigy gang is all back for Season 2, including Dal, Rok-Tahk, Zero, Jankom Pog, and Murf — as well as Gwyn, who elected to return to her people, the Vau N'Akat, rather than join Starfleet. The second season will also see the addition of a familiar Star Trek voice to the cast; Robert Picardo will return as The Doctor, the Emergency Medical Hologram who became part of Janeway's crew on the original Voyager. Several characters from the first season will return, including Janeway's crew members Doctor Noum (Jason Alexander) and Commander Tysess (Daveed Diggs), as well as Vau N'Akat infiltrator Asencia (Jameela Jamil) and Janeway's superior, Starfleet Admiral Edward Jellico (Ronny Cox).

The show will also introduce a new character; Michaela Dietz will voice Maj'el, whose name is presumably a reference to the late Majel Roddenberry, a Star Trek mainstay who played Christine Chapel on The Original Series, Lwaxana Troi on The Next Generation, and a variety of Starfleet computer voices across multiple series.

The journey to Prodigy season 2 was a long one behind the scenes, too. After streaming its first season on Paramount+, the series was canceled and pulled from the service last year, even though a second season had been commissioned and was nearly complete. After fan outcry, a new streaming home was found for the series, in the form of Netflix.

All twenty episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy's second season will premiere on Netflix in the U.S. and select countries on July 1, 2024. Season 2 will not yet be available in Canada and Mainland China. The Nordics, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, and Central and Eastern Europe will be able to stream the new episodes on SkyShowtime, and Season 1 will be available in Canada on CTV.ca and the CTV App.

Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer above.

Watch on Netflix