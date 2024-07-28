The Big Picture Star Trek: Prodigy left off with the attack on Mars, a pivotal moment in Star Trek canon.

Showrunners plan to explore the growth of the kids literally and metaphorically through future seasons.

There are currently no talks on Netflix about a possible third season of Star Trek: Prodigy.

Amid a flurry of news surrounding the live action portion of the Star Trek franchise, we also got to hear about future plans for the animated television show Star Trek: Prodigy at San Diego Comic Con. Collider's Sam Coley got the chance to talk to Prodigy's co-showrunners Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman, as well as stars Kate Mulgrew and Brett Gray at the Collider Media Studio about what could lie ahead if and when the animated series gets a third season.

The Season 2 finale of Star Trek: Prodigy showed a familiar, but this time animated, scene of the attack on Mars at the Utopia Planitia Fleet Yards. The android rebellion seen there would also set up the initial plot for Star Trek: Picard, seeing the ban of synthetic lifeforms after this incident. Coley asked the Hageman Brothers about how the fallout of the attack could play out in future seasons of Star Trek: Prodigy. "It's a dark time for the federation, we realize, and we wanted to get our characters out of that," Kevin Hageman says. He explains that with the new pilot program also introduced in the finale, the kids would indeed be out of harm's way.

The Future of Star Trek Starts With The Kids of 'Prodigy'

"I think one of the major things that we do want to see is we want to grow up with these kids," said Kevin Hageman. While that means the characters would likely not be in any way at the front lines of the conflict, seeing the kids 'grow up' may be taken literally and metaphorically. The attack on Mars provides a monumental shift in the Star Trek canon and the consequences of that as the kids grow and mature as cadets into young adults, eventually into Starfleet officers seems like something the Hageman brothers want to explore. Given how long a Season 3 would take to make after an announcement, Hageman continued, saying:

"These kids are going to grow up to see Rok-Tahk, our actress for Rok-Tahk, Rylee [Alazraqui], she is going to be older. I don't know how old she's going to be, but she'll probably be a teenage girl."

Kevin quells concerns raised even by Admiral Kathryn Janeway herself, Kate Mulgrew. "It’ll be a vocal development, is that what you're talking about?" Mulgrew asks. Hageman is quick to explain that "We would never recast and get another younger actress to continue playing. We want Rok-Tahk to grow up along with everyone and to one day become a full-fledged adult Starfleet officer."

So far, no murmurings for if and when Netflix could see a third season of Star Trek: Prodigy. The streaming service picked up the show from Paramount+ for the second season.

You can watch Star Trek: Prodigy on Netflix in the US.

