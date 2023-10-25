One of the biggest franchises in the world, Star Trek has had an almighty number of spin-offs that, to this day, still bring viewers in by their millions. From the fandom-uniting Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to the wonderfully animated Star Trek: Lower Decks, the franchise is often untouchable. However, it is not always plain sailing, with the positive reception received by the family-friendly Star Trek: Prodigy not enough to protect it from cancelation just a few months before a second season was set to debut on Paramount+.

With all hope seemingly lost, and following a long-running #Save StarTrekProdigy social media campaign, Netflix swooped in and saved the day as they acquired the rights to the show and gave Star Trek's first ever 3D computer animated series a well-deserved home. So, with that in mind, and with fans able to look forward to the series' return, here is everything we know about Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 so far.

When Is 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Season 2 Coming Out?

Image via Paramount+

When Netflix acquired Star Trek: Prodigy, it was soon announced that Season 2 would definitely be arriving in 2024 despite original plans to air on Paramount+ in the winter of 2023. Alongside the Season 2 announcement, Netflix confirmed that all 20 episodes of Season 1 would be heading to the streaming platform in late 2023, giving lovers of the show something to digest while they wait for the second season.

Where To Watch 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Season 2?

Image via Paramount+

As mentioned previously, Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 and its first season will be exclusive to Netflix very soon. For those without a subscription that need one in time for the release, an ad-based subscription costs $6.99 per month, an ad-free subscription that supports one device costs $9.99 per month, and an ad-free version supporting two devices costs $15.49 per month. It is also expected, following a DVD and Blu-Ray release for Season 1, that Season 2 will follow suit somewhere down the line.

Is There A Trailer For 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Season 2?

Unsurprisingly, given the move to Netflix has only just happened, there is not yet a full trailer for Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2. However, despite having been canceled at the time, back in August, in order to keep faith in the show alive, a sneak preview of Season 2, Episode 1 was released and is available on the Star Trek website. To make sure you find out as soon as a trailer drops, sign up and stay tuned to Collider.

Who Are the Cast of 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Season 2?

Image via Paramount+

Rejoice! Almost every single member of Star Trek: Prodigy's beloved main voice cast is likely to be coming back for Season 2. This includes the likes of Brett Gray (On My Block) as the maverick Dal R'El, Jason Mantzoukas (The League) as 16-year-old Jankom Pog, Angus Imrie (The Archers) as the energy-based entity Zero, Rylee Alazraqui (Villains of Valley View) as the intelligent Rok-Tahk, Jimmi Simpson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as the deadly Drednok, John Noble (Lord of the Rings) as the tyrannical Diviner, Kate Mulgrew (Orange is the New Black) as the legendary Kathryn Janeway, and Dee Bradley Baker (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Murf who was originally intended to be a joke and became a favorite of the writers. Ella Purnell (Maleficent) as talented dreamer Gwyndala, after she jetted off on her own mission at the end of Season 1, is unlikely to be a mainstay in Season 2, but who is to say she won't at least make an appearance.

Beyond the main cast, it also looks as if the entire lore of Star Trek will be thrown at Season 2 of Prodigy, with the show's co-executive producer Aaron Waltke noting on X (Twitter) that Season 2 hopes to bring together every series of the iconic sci-fi franchise. With this news, viewers can certainly expect to see some of Star Trek's most famous voices join the cast of Prodigy, with the reprisals of heroes and renewed grudges against long-time villains an exciting prospect. One confirmed Star Trek name to be joining the cast, thanks to 4 minutes of season 2 footage released at the convention STLV: 57 Year Mission, is Robert Picardo (China Beach) as The Doctor from Star Trek: Voyager, which makes sense given that Prodigy takes place in 2383, just five years after Voyager. Make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out if any more well-known names join the Season 2 cast.

What Will 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Season 2 Be About?

Image via Paramount+

From the moment our favorite gang of intergalactic misfits took control of the USS Protostar, high-octane adventure with twists and turns aplenty was always on the cards. As Season 1 ended, its finale left many an unanswered question, with Season 2 promising to solve the puzzled cries of the fandom. Following the self-destruction of the Protostar, it seems as if Season 2 will revolve largely around the exploration of the subsequent wormhole created by the event. With the wormhole came the confirmation that Gwyn's homeland of Solum now has two versions and, given that was her destination as she left during Season 1's finale, it could mean her role on the show is not done just yet. Beyond this, Admiral Janeway is on the hunt to save Captain Chakotay in an alternate timeline, which promises to bring much more time-bending sci-fi concepts to Star Trek: Prodigy. It looks as if Season 2 will be much grander in both scope and concept than Season 1, but detailed sci-fi postulations have never been a problem for Star Trek lovers to digest previously, so expect nothing less from Season 2.

Who Is Behind 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Season 2?

Working on Season 2 are the likes of executive producers Aaron Waltke, Aaron Baiers, and Kevin and Dan Hageman, producers Alex Kurtzman, and Julie and Shawna Benson, and composer Nami Melumad. Many of the same names are writers on the show too, such as Dan and Kevin Hageman and Julie and Shawna Benson, with director Sung Shin, the name behind 9 episodes of Season 1, likely to return for Season 2. Just like the crew of the USS Protostar, the crew behind Star Trek: Prodigy is crucial to its success.

How Many Episodes Will There Be In 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Season 2?

Imager via Paramount

After Season 1's successful attempt to split itself into two halves, with 10 episodes airing at first followed by a second batch of 10, it looks as if Season 2 may follow suit. We know for certain that the second season will consist of another 20 episodes. However, the method by which they release said episodes is anyone's guess. They may choose to keep to the trend set by Season 1 and split the episodes up, or, in typical Netflix fashion, they may release them all at once for our binging pleasure.

Is 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Canon?

Despite its cancelation and animated style, and just like every other Star Trek spin-off series, Star Trek: Prodigy is very much considered canon by the fandom.