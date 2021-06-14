Paramount+ has revealed that six more actors have officially been added to the voice cast for the upcoming animated kids' series Star Trek: Prodigy, which already features Kate Mulgrew in her return to the role of Kathryn Janeway. New first look images of the show were also dropped, which give fans a taste of Prodigy's stunning designs.

In addition to the previously-announced Mulgrew, Star Trek: Prodigy has cast Rylee Alazraqui (Doug Unplugs, Home Economics) as Rok-Tahk, a Brikar and a shy, but unusually bright eight-year-old girl; Brett Gray (On My Block, When They See Us) as Dal, 17 years old and an unknown species who fancies himself a maverick and holds strong onto his unwavering hope; Angus Imrie (The Crown, Emma) as Zero, who is a Medusan: a noncorporeal, genderless, energy-based lifeform who wears a containment suit they made themselves to protect others from viewing their true face; Jason Mantzoukas (Infinite, Big Mouth) as Jankom Pog, a 16-year-old Tellarite who relishes an argument and will always play devil’s advocate for the sake of hearing all sides; Ella Purnell (Army of the Dead, Sweetbitter) as Gwyn, a 17-year-old Vau N’Akat who was raised on her father’s bleak mining planet and grew up dreaming to explore the stars; and Dee Bradley Baker (SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer) as Murf, whose age and species is unknown but who is an endearing, indestructible blob with curiously good timing and an insatiable appetite for ship parts. Mulgrew lends her voice to the series with Janeway serving as the built-in emergency training holo aboard Prodigy's starship.

Image via Paramount+

The new animated series intended for a younger generation of fans joins the impressive Star Trek catalog already taking shape on the streaming service, including new seasons of Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard, the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks, and the upcoming spinoff Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Star Trek: Prodigy hails from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ new animation arm; Nickelodeon Animation Studio led by President of Animation Ramsey Naito; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers alongside co-showrunners and developers Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters). Ben Hibon directs, co-executive produces, and serves as the creative lead of the all-new animated series. Aaron Baiers also serves as co-executive producer.

Star Trek: Prodigy will premiere on Paramount+ later this year. Check out more first-look images below:

Image via Paramount+

Image via Paramount+

Here's the official synopsis for Star Trek: Prodigy:

The CG-animated series STAR TREK: PRODIGY is the first “Star Trek” series aimed at younger audiences and will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

