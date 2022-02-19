Star Trek: Prodigy is the perfect look into the world of Star Trek from a younger perspective and an animated show that gives kids their own favorite characters to look up to and still has some classic characters we've come to love, like Kate Mulgrew's Captain Janeway. And now you can own your own figure from the series! Take home a Dal R’El figure with Murf or get your own hologram version of Janeway.

Playmates Toys and Paramount Consumer Products released the image that shows some of our favorites from the series all standing together. And yes, again, we're getting a Murf figure (who is voiced by iconic voice actor Dee Bradley Baker on the show). Apart from Dal R'El, Murf, and Janeway, they're also releasing figures for Gwyndala, Jankom Pog, Zero, and a Rok-Tahk figure in early 2023.

The figures are five inches and are a 1:14 scale figure with 14 points of articulation. They come in a brand-new blister pack style that was designed exclusively for the new Star Trek: Prodigy toy line. The toys will be available to online retailers starting in October 2022 with widespread release onto store shelves in the spring of 2023. Later in 2023, you can also expect to see ships, vehicles, and role-play toys released for the series.

Image via Paramount+

“We are excited to be bringing Star Trek: Prodigy toys and accessories home to families for the first time. This new lineup we are unveiling is highly focused on playability — we want kids to take the toys out of the packaging and engage in imaginative play as if they were part of the Star Trek world themselves,” said Karl Aaronian, senior vice president, Playmates Toys. Check out the full image of the figures below:

You can read more about Star Trek: Prodigy here:

Star Trek: Prodigy follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents. Produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio and CBS Studios, Star Trek: Prodigy is currently available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ and will debut on Nickelodeon in the U.S. later this year.

