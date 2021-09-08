Star Trek has teamed up with Paramount+ and Nickelodeon to boldly go even further into the uncharted space of animation than ever before. As part of their global Star Trek Day celebration, Paramount premiered the trailer for their all-new, animated children’s series, Star Trek: Prodigy, the first Star Trek series ever aimed at younger audiences. In addition to key art introduced by executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman, it was announced that Prodigy will premiere on October 28 on Paramount+, with an hour-long episode exclusively for subscribers.

Premiered by actress and former starship captain Kate Mulgrew, the trailer is filled to the brim with just as much excitement as Star Trek fans have come to expect, with enough laughs to make the series a perfect starter for any Trekkie looking to get their own children on board. Rather than a professionally trained crew of Starfleet members, Prodigy sees a group of ragtag young aliens take over the bridge this time around, guided by a training hologram of Mulgrew’s Captain Janeway herself.

In search of a better future, six young outcasts stumble across the crashed body of a ship — not dissimilar from the beloved USS Enterprise — and despite knowing nothing about how to fly a ship, they must fight for their own freedom, going up against some rather unsavory characters, as well as learning how to deal with each other. Despite knowing nothing of Starfleet, Prodigy’s six protagonists stray closer to its ideals than they might think, and may turn out to be just as great as any academy graduates — even if they refer to phasers as “the pew-pew button."

Star Trek: Prodigy features the voice talents of Brett Gray, Angus Imrie, Jason Mantzoukas, Rylee Alazraqui, and Ella Purnell, as well as Dee Bradley Baker and Mulgrew reprising her role as Captain Janeway. The series is directed by Ben Hibon, with executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

Star Trek: Prodigy will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on October 28. The rest of Paramount’s Star Trek Day panels will be available to stream on the official Star Trek website for free, and fans can watch Prodigy’s announcement on Paramount’s YouTube page. Check out the all-new trailer below.

