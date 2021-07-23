Paramount+ has debuted the first official teaser trailer for the all-new animated series Star Trek: Prodigy. The trailer was unveiled as part of Paramount's Star Trek Universe programming block at this year's Comic-Con@Home, where a virtual panel for the series hosted both the voice cast and executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman. The trailer also confirmed that Star Trek: Prodigy will premiere this fall on Paramount+.

The Prodigy panel featured a conversation with the show's cast, including Kate Mulgrew (who returns as a hologram version of Janeway that can be heard in this first trailer), Brett Gray (Dal, 17 years old and an unknown species who fancies himself a maverick and holds strong onto his unwavering hope), Ella Purnell (Gwyn, a 17-year-old Vau N’Akat who was raised on her father’s bleak mining planet and grew up dreaming to explore the stars), Angus Imrie (Zero, a Medusan: a noncorporeal, genderless, energy-based lifeform who wears a containment suit to protect others from viewing their true face), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk, a Brikar and a shy, but unusually bright eight-year-old girl), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf, an endearing, indestructible blob with curiously good timing and an insatiable appetite for ship parts), and Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog, a 16-year-old Tellarite who will always play devil’s advocate for the sake of hearing all sides) alongside executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman and director/co-executive producer Ben Hibon.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Announces More Voice Cast, Including Jason Mantzoukas, Ella Purnell, and Dee Bradley Baker

The new children's animated series joins the impressive Trek catalog on Paramount+, including new seasons of Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard, the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks, and the upcoming spinoff Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Star Trek: Prodigy hails from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ new animation arm; Nickelodeon Animation Studio led by President of Animation Ramsey Naito; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth also serve as executive producers.

Star Trek: Prodigy premieres Fall 2021 on Paramount+. Check out the first trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Star Trek: Prodigy:

The CG-animated series STAR TREK: PRODIGY is the first “Star Trek” series aimed at younger audiences and will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

KEEP READING: 'WandaVision's Matt Shakman Will Direct the Next 'Star Trek' Movie

Share Share Tweet Email

'Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality' Trailer Reveals a Release Date for Consoles and PC The reimagined and re-expanded experience will launch in September.

Read Next

Carly Lane (212 Articles Published) Carly Lane is an Atlanta-based writer who considers herself a lifelong Star Wars fan, newbie Trekker, diehard romance reader, nascent horror lover, and Wynonna Earp live-tweeter. She is a former contributing editor for SYFY FANGRRLS and has also written for Nerdist, Teen Vogue, Den of Geek, Motherboard, The Toast and elsewhere around the Internet. More From Carly Lane