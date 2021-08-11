If you're a fan of Star Trek — especially Star Trek: Discovery — then you're not going to want to miss the online auction that's happening this September thanks to Prop Store and ViacomCBS Consumer Products. Prop Store is an auction house well-known for connecting fans of TV and film with the memorabilia they crave from their favorite shows and movies. ViacomCBS Consumer Products is providing the items, some of which will have their proceeds donated to charity.

There are two items, in particular, coming straight from the collection of Leonard Nimoy which will be sold off for charity. The first is a pair of framed Spock ears from Star Trek Into Darkness. The other is a Star Trek-themed 25th anniversary pinball machine. The bidding for the Spock ears will start at around $2,000, and the pinball machine will start at $8,000. The proceeds are being donated to the UCLA Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD) research program. Nimoy passed away from COPD back in 2015, and the research program is dedicated to helping people with chronic inflammatory lung disease live a longer and higher quality of life.

Items up for grabs include the Hero Type II phaser from Seasons 1 through 3 of Star Trek: Discovery and Short Treks, starting at $8,000; Michael Burnham's (Sonequa Martin-Green) command uniform from Season 1, starting around $3,000; and Tevrin Krit's captain's chair from Short Treks, also starting at $8,000.

There are over 200 original costumes, set decorations, props, and behind-the-scenes memorabilia which fans can bid on. If you're a die-hard Trekkie with some money to burn, be ready to start bidding at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PDT on Thursday, September 2. The auction ends September 16 at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT. Interested folks can find out more information at the Star Trek Prop Store auction page.

