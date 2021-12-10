From the makers of 'The Walking Dead' and 'The Wolf Among Us' a new generation of 'Star Trek' has arrived.

A new story in the Star Trek universe is coming in 2022, the game, Star Trek: Resurgence will be available on consoles and PC. The game was announced, along with a trailer on Thursday during The Game Awards.

Star Trek: Resurgence will be set just after Star Trek: Next Generation, which originally aired from 1987 through 1994 and revitalized the Star Trek franchise. The game will be set on the U.S.S. Resolute and will be a third-person adventure game driven by choice. Players will have the choice between two playable characters: Engineer Carter Diaz and First Officer Jara Rydek. Through one of the two characters, players will work to unravel a mystery behind two conflicting alien civilizations.

The game comes from Dramatic Labs, a new studio with many video game veterans on the staff. Members of the Dramatic Labs staff have previously worked on The Walking Dead video game. Kevin Bruner, founder of Dramatic Labs has commented on the project, stating "As fans of Star Trek, it's truly an honor to be crafting a story which puts players right in the heart of the action, where significant choices and decisions will affect the entire narrative." He continued, "Built from the ground up using Epic's Unreal engine and our proprietary narrative engine, this game showcases our team's evolution in creating thought-provoking story-rich adventures."

The trailer certainly showcases the team's commitment to the Star Trek universe, as seen in the notable inclusion of Spock within the trailer, which also showcases several familiar tableaus and set pieces that recall classic Star Trek imagery.

Star Trek: Resurgence is set to be released in the spring of 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC , Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Check out the new trailer below:

