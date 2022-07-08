Paramount+ released today the mountain of content they plan on bringing to this month's San Diego Comic-Con, set to take place July 21 - July 24. Coming fresh off the heels of an incredibly successful first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the excitement for the Star Trek Universe could not be higher. In addition to Season 2 of Strange New Worlds, fans also have the final season of Star Trek: Picard on their minds, with the news that the season will serve as a reunion for the main cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

The sci-fi fun will take place in a supersized panel on Saturday, July 23 in Hall H from 12:45 PM - 2:15 PM PST and feature conversations about previous seasons and teases about future seasons, with a few surprises along the way. The panel will be moderated by Star Trek: Picard season two director, Lea Thompson (Back to the Future). From Picard, Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden will appear alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Rod Roddenberry. The two actors notedly were romantic interests in previous series and films, but the latest season of Picard ended with Picard (Stewart) possibly beginning a new relationship with Ola Brady's Laris.

Star Trek: Lower Decks voice cast actors Jack Quaid, Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells, and Dawnn Lewis will also be in attendance. Creator and executive producer Mike McMahan will also be joining Kurtzman and Roddenberry. Lower Decks has aired two seasons and is slated to air its third later this year. The animated show has been met with critical acclaim for its stories and incorporation of other Trek canon material.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: Paul Wesley on His 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Debut as Captain Kirk

Strange New Worlds will be making its Hall H debut. In attendance will be Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Christina Chong, and Celia Rose Gooding, as well as Paul Wesley, who recently made his on-screen debut as James Kirk in the Season 1 finale. With all shows having their upcoming seasons in various states of post-production, there will be plenty to discuss during the Saturday panel.

It doesn't just stop at the Star Trek Universe panel. SDCC will also be bringing its 10 Forward experience, which originally took place in Los Angeles, to the convention. This immersive experience takes patrons into the 10 Forward bar, owned and run by Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg and Ito Aghayere), recently featured in Picard. This is a 21+ event quickly sold out, but you can still purchase exclusive merchandise and enjoy a drink outside in the official Starfleet Outpost beer garden. Open all convention days, 10 Forward is located at 340 Fifth Ave, San Diego, 92101.

Also, in celebration of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, the ice cream brand, Coolhaus, will be offering free, limited edition Wrath of P'Khan ice cream sandwiches. The truck will be open on Saturday, July 23, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM (or while supplies last) at Petco Park Interactive Zone; 100 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101.

SDCC is slated for Thursday, July 21 to Sunday, July 24, 2022.