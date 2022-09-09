Yesterday's Star Trek Day was a huge hit, full of surprises and the biggest news stories of the day. No competition. In addition to updates and teases about upcoming Trek shows such as Strange New Worlds, Picard, and Lower Decks, the audience was treated to an unexpected announcement of the franchise's expansion in the podcast medium: a scripted podcast series centering around the fan-favorite, Khan Noonien Singh (initially played by Ricardo Montalbán), titled Ceti Alpha V. Additionally, Tawny Newsome and Paul F. Tompkins' Star Trek: The Pod Directive return for a third season was announced for 2023.

Ceti Alpha V was announced by Nicholas Meyer, director and writer (although uncredited) on Star Trek: Wrath of Khan, released in 1982. His role in the film played a great part in revitalizing the franchise, allowing for the subsequent films and series of the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s. 40 years later, Meyer is back at the helm of this original story, joined by executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Aaron Baiers, Trevor Roth, and Rod Roddenberry. With Wrath of Khan's 40th anniversary this year, there is never a more perfect time for the return to this story in Star Trek's main timeline. (Star Trek: Into Darkness tells an alternate Khan story, with Benedict Cumberbatch playing the role.)

The podcast will tell the story of Khan and his followers before the events of Wrath of Khan. Shown in the Original Series episode, "Space Seed," Kirk's (William Shatner) Enterprise discovered Khan's ship, SS Botany Bay, adrift in space, with the inhabitants in suspended animation. After Khan and the others wake up, they attempt to hijack the Enterprise, but are thwarted. Kirk, however, drops the charges against Khan and lets his people settle on the uninhabited planet, Ceti Alpha V. It's only 6 months later that a nearby planet explodes, shifting Ceti Alpha V's orbit, turning the world into an inhospitable desert planet, allowing for a dramatic story of survival in audio format.

Returning for its third season, Star Trek: The Pod Directive will continue to bring celebrity Trek super-fans and the creative minds involved in the franchise together to explore the franchise, new and old. Episodes include features interviews with notable guests and Star Trek discussions centering around a specific topic or Trek 'event' with one or more guests. Guests from previous seasons include Ben Stiller, Stacey Abrams, Michelle Yeoh, and Tig Notaro. With charismatic co-hosts Tawny Newsome and Paul F. Tompkins, this will not be one to miss.

Fans can listen to STAR TREK: THE POD DIRECTIVE on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts and via StarTrek.com.