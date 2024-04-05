The Big Picture Join the crew of USS Discovery on their final mission for free on YouTube.

In Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 premiere, Captain Burnham and her crew face a top-priority mission involving mysterious cargo on a Romulan vessel.

New episodes of Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 arrive every Thursday on Paramount+.

The USS Discovery has set out on its final mission — and you can join them for free. The premiere of Star Trek: Discovery's fifth and final season is streaming now on YouTube. Unfortunately for any international or intergalactic fans, it's available in the United States only. In "Red Directive," the premiere of the series' final season, Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and her USS Discovery crew are assembled for a top-priority mission by Federation official Kovich (David Cronenberg) — the "red directive" of the title. The mission concerns a centuries-old Romulan vessel that contains a mysterious cargo.

Burnham calls on some old friends to help out, including Saru (Doug Jones), Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman), and even her disgraced ex-lover Cleveland Booker (David Ajala) — but they also have to face off against a new pair of deadly adversaries who will do anything to ensure that they get their hands on the treasure first. Want to know what happens next? To see the next episode, which also premiered this week, and the rest of the season-long treasure hunt, you'll have to subscribe to Paramount+, where you can also see Discovery's previous four seasons and Paramount's galaxy of other Star Trek series (except for Star Trek: Prodigy — you'll need a Netflix account for that one).

What Is 'Star Trek: Discovery'?

Image via Paramount+

The first of Paramount's new wave of Trek series — and the first Star Trek TV series since the cancelation of Star Trek: Enterprise in 2005 — Discovery initially took place in the 23rd century, before Star Trek: The Original Series, and chronicled the adventure of the USS Discovery, a ship with an experimental "spore drive" that allowed it to travel further and faster than any other ship in Starfleet. The Discovery and her crew endure a punishing war with the Klingons, an encounter with the twisted Mirror Universe, and a clash with Starfleet's secretive Section 31 intelligence agency and its malevolent artificial intelligence before being hurled centuries into the future. There, Discovery helps rebuild the Federation after a devastating disaster and becomes one of the fleet's finest ships. The series also spawned a spin-off, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which follows the pre-Kirk USS Enterprise and its captain, Christopher Pike.

Discovery's fifth season is currently earning rave reviews from critics, with a 93% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In her review, Collider's Samantha Coley praised the storytelling of the season, noting that "each storyline gets the breathing room it needs without making the show feel unbalanced or creating any lulls in the less action-packed sequences."

Star Trek: Discovery's fifth-season premiere, "Red Directive", is now streaming on YouTube for free, but you'll have to subscribe to Paramount+ to see how the rest of the season unfolds, with new episodes arriving every Thursday. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch "Red Directive" below.

Watch on Paramount+