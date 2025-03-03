Star Trek: Section 31 is infiltrating your home this spring. Star Trek's first-ever streaming-original movie, which premiered on Paramount+ last month, is coming to 4K Blu-ray. It will be released on April 29, 2025.

In addition to a 4K presentation of the film, the set will also include an hour of bonus features. They include interviews with production designer Paul Kirby and set decorator Summer Gaal on the film's elaborate sets; a breakdown of the film's characters; a featurette on stunt coordinator Christopher McGuire and the film's stunts; a look at Section 31's spy gadgets with prop master Mario Moreira; a closer look at Michelle Yeoh's character, the imperious Philippa Georgiu; and a gag reel. It will also be available on Blu-ray and standard-definition DVD; the 4K edition will be available both in standard packaging and a collectors' edition SteelBook. It can be preordered now at all major retailers.

What Is 'Star Trek: Section 31' About?