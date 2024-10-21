Meet the cast of misfits who make up Michelle Yeoh's team in a set of new character posters for Star Trek: Section 31. The new posters, available on StarTrek.com, give us a clear look at the film's characters, as well as their names. The streaming-original film will debut January 24, 2025, on Paramount+.

Yeoh, of course, will star as Philippa Georgiou, onetime empress of the twisted Mirror Universe's Terran Empire, and now an operative for the shadowy intelligence agency Section 31. Joining her are team leader Alok Zahar (Omari Hardwick); shapeshifting Chameloid Quasi (Sam Richardson); gum-snapping Melle (Humberly Gonzalez), who appears to be a member of the psychic, bald-pated Deltan species; and mechanically enhanced tough guy Zeph (Robert Kazinsky). Also on the team is Fuzz (Sven Ruygrok), whose pointed ears mark him as either a Vulcan or a Romulan; given the smirk on his face, he's likely one of the latter, rather than their less-emotional Federation cousins. Keeping an eye on the team for Starfleet is Kacey Rohl's Rachel Garrett, who will eventually go on to captain the Enterprise-C and sacrifice herself for galactic peace. Hardwick, Rohl, and Kazinsky talked about their characters with Collider's Therese Lacson at last weekend's New York Comic Con.

What Is a Deltan?

Image via Paramount

The Deltans hail from the planet Delta IV, and are a race of empaths, notable for their bald scalps and open attitudes towards sexuality. They first appeared in 1979's Star Trek: The Motion Picture in the form of Ilia (Persis Khambatta), the new navigator of the USS Enterprise. She perished while investigating the mysterious entity V'Ger, but was recreated in the form of a probe sent to communicate V'Ger's desires to the Enterprise. The Ilia probe and the real Ilia's ex-lover, Will Decker, merged with V'Ger to form a new entity that departed for parts unknown. Deltans later made background appearances in several Star Trek films, and were featured prominently in the second-season premiere of Star Trek: Picard. The Ilia-Decker relationship was also used as a template for the relationship between Deanna Troi and Will Riker on Star Trek: The Next Generation, although Troi belonged to a different empathic race, the Betazoids.

Star Trek: Section 31 was directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi (The Fourth Kind) and written by Craig Sweeny (Elementary). It was executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Craig Sweeny, Aaron Baiers, Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Yeoh. It is a production of CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Star Trek: Section 31 will premiere on January 24, 2025, on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.