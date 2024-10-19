We finally know the long-awaited Star Trek: Section 31 streaming-original movie will premiere this January - but as Jonathan Archer might say, "it's been a long road, getting from there to here". The project took many forms over the years - but it persevered thanks to star Michelle Yeoh. Collider's Therese Lacson spoke with Section 31 director Olatunde Osunsanmi at New York Comic Con in the Collider Studio about the project's difficult genesis.

Osunsanmi says:

"This project was Michelle's idea. She brought it to Alex [Kurtzman] who brought it to the Roddenberrys and to Paramount + originally as a TV show. Then it came together, it fell apart, it came together, it fell apart. Before I was in television, I was strictly doing features, and in features, my experience was things fall apart all the time, so you gotta try and be zen. It's heartbreaking, but you gotta be zen about it. So, flash forward to my time in television, I was like, “Okay, well, I know what this is. I just gotta stay patient and hope it comes back around.” What was unique to this process for me was having both a super producer in Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Yeoh and a studio that, no matter what we went through, really believed in it. There's also the whole Star Trek of it all — Trevor Roth and Rod Roddenberry, who are just consistent backers of what we try to do here."

However, now that the project made it to the finish line, he has another concern: its reception from Star Trek's often-demanding fanbase.

So, you flash forward to now and it's a movie, and and we're done. It's like, “Oh my god.” We pushed the boulder up the hill and now the new stress comes along, which is we have to show it to the world — did we do everything we could possibly do to make it as Star Trek as possible, yet not? And for it to be the best possible thing that it could be? I think we got it there, and I hope you agree.

You can decide for yourself when Star Trek: Section 31 premieres on Paramount+ on January 24, 2025.

What Is 'Star Trek: Section 31' About?

Star Trek: Section 31 follows Yeoh's Philippa Georgiou, who was once the ruler of the twisted Mirror Universe's Terran Empire; the film will find her having been transported to a different part of the Star Trek timeline. There, she'll work as an operative of Section 31, a shadowy Starfleet intelligence organization that employs unethical methods to preserve the Federation; it was introduced in Deep Space Nine, and further explored in Discovery, when their artificial intelligence almost destroyed all intelligent life in the galaxy. Joining Yeoh are Omari Hardwick (Power), Kacey Rohl (Hannibal), Sam Richardson (Detroiters), Sven Ruygrok (One Piece), Robert Kazinsky (Pacific Rim), Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia), and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry); Miku Martineau (Kate) will play a young Philippa Georgiou.

Star Trek: Section 31 was written by Craig Sweeny, and is executive produced by Kurtzman, Sweeny, Aaron Baiers, Osunsanmi, Yeoh and others. Star Trek: Section 31 will premiere on January 24, 2025, on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider all weekend for our New York Comic Con coverage.