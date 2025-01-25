Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Star Trek: Section 31.

Star Trek: Section 31 is finally available to watch, and it marks several firsts for the franchise. Not only is this the first Star Trek movie in nine years, but it's also the first to show up on Paramount+ — further cementing the streamer as the home of Star Trek. But what's even more surprising is that Section 31 was originally slated to be a TV show before a number of factors — including Michelle Yeoh becoming an Academy Award-winning actress — led to its final form. So how does the latest entry in the Star Trek movie canon end?

‘Section 31’ Forces Georgiou To Face Her Past

Image via Paramount+

Section 31 sees Yeoh reprising her role as Philippa Georgiou, the former ruler of the Mirror Universe's Terran Empire; she is approached by the titular black ops division of Starfleet when a secret from her past threatens to destroy the universe. That secret turns out to be a weapon called the Godsend, capable of decimating the universe. What makes it even more deadly is that Georgiou built the weapon to have no failsafes, and that it could only be activated by her DNA — serving as a reminder that she was a ruthless tyrant.

Flashbacks to Georgiou's early days also reveal what drove her to become the Emperor of the Mirror Universe. In Section 31's opening sequence, a teenage Georgiou (played by Miku Martineau) returns to her home and tells her family she has one last trial to face before she becomes the Emperor. Cue her poisoning her entire family, as well as scarring the face of her former lover, San, before ascending to the throne.

‘Star Trek: Section 31’s Main Team Features Characters With Deep Ties to the Franchise