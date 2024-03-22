Star Trek: Section 31, Paramount+'s first-ever original Star Trek movie, has wrapped filming. Actor Robert Kazinsky revealed the news on his Instagram, calling the shoot one of the greatest experiences of his life. He goes on to thank director Olatunde Osunsanmi, star Michelle Yeoh, and the rest of the cast, including three actors whose presence in the film had not yet been revealed: Joe Pingue (The Expanse), Miku Martineau (Kate), and Augusto Bitter (EZRA).

It was a quick shoot for Section 31. The film entered production in late January, and has now wrapped in mid-March. With Star Trek's lengthy post-production process, there's no guarantee when the film will finally beam down on to Paramount+, but Trek fans are fortunate that the film happened at all. There were doubts that it would still happen after Michelle Yeoh's Best Actress Oscar win for Everything Everywhere All At Once made her one of the hottest commodities in Hollywood, but Yeoh's enthusiasm for the project and her character, Philippa Georgiou, ensured that the project would get made, although it was originally planned as a series before shifting to become a one-off film.

What Do We Know About 'Star Trek: Section 31'?

Appropriately enough for a film about the most secretive branch of Starfleet, we know very little about Section 31. It will star Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou; in Star Trek's main universe, Georgiou was introduced in Star Trek: Discovery as a respected Starfleet captain who was killed in action against the Klingons, but the film will center around her counterpart from the twisted Mirror Universe, who once ruled the despotic Terran Empire as its Empress. Brought to the main universe against her will, she was recruited by Section 31, Starfleet's shadowy secret intelligence agency introduced in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. The film will also star Omari Hardwick (Army of the Dead), Kacey Rohl (Hannibal), Sam Richardson (Detroiters), Sven Ruygrok (One Piece), Kazinsky (Pacific Rim), Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia) and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry); so far, details on their characters are top secret.

Even if Section 31 doesn't premiere this year, Star Trek fans will have lots to keep them occupied. The fifth and final season of Discovery premieres on April 4, while new seasons of the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Prodigy are in the pipeline. Plus, details are sure to emerge from the currently-filming third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the soon-to-enter-production Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

Star Trek: Section 31 has wrapped filming; no release date for the film has yet been set. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.