With Star Trek: Section 31 due to hit Paramount+ early next year, Star Trek's official YouTube account is giving fans a little refresher on the titular shadowy intelligence agency. After you're fully briefed, you'll be ready to watch the newest chapter in Section 31's history on January 24, 2024.

The video goes over the history of the agency that derives from Article 14, Section 31 of the Federation charter; it gives the Federation the ability to take extraordinary measures during times of extreme threat. And in a galaxy inhabited by the Klingons, the Romulans, and the Borg, when isn't there an extreme threat? Section 31 first appeared in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and it has since appeared all over the franchise; in the prequel series Star Trek: Enterprise, when it recruited crew members of the first Enterprise; during Star Trek: Discovery, when its rogue artificial intelligence almost destroyed all life in the galaxy; and even into the animated comedy of Star Trek: Lower Decks. The video also smoothes over a little continuity; while Section 31 is seen to have its own fleet of ships and distinctive black badges in the 23rd century setting of Discovery, it is little more than a rumor in the 24th century timeframe of Deep Space Nine. The video notes that the agency "quietly faded from public view" over the course of the intervening century.

What Is 'Star Trek: Section 31' About?