Michelle Yeoh's Philippa Georgiou is back in the first look at Star Trek: Section 31. In the first image from the upcoming Paramount+ original film, which recently wrapped filming, the black-clad Georgiou sports some dramatic eye makeup while she looms over a mysterious character with some nasty-looking skull tattoos and cyborg implants. Variety has the image, along with a behind-the-scenes look at the streaming original film.

Details on Section 31 have been kept so secret, that it's possible Paramount has the titular Starfleet spy agency, first introduced in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, keeping them under wraps. In addition to Yeoh, whose enthusiasm for the character and franchise kept the project going even after her groundbreaking Best Actress Oscar win for Everything Everywhere All At Once, the film will star Omari Hardwick (Army of the Dead), Kacey Rohl (Hannibal), Sam Richardson (Detroiters), Sven Ruygrok (One Piece), Kazinsky (Pacific Rim), Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia), James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry), Joe Pingue (The Expanse), Miku Martineau (Kate), and Augusto Bitter (EZRA).

The film will be directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi and written by Craig Sweeny, both veterans of Star Trek: Discovery. So far, we have no indication of what stardate Section 31 will be released on.

Who Is Philippa Georgiou?

First introduced and killed off by Klingons in Star Trek: Discovery's two-part pilot, Philippa Georgiou was the captain of the USS Shenzou and mentor to her first officer, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green). However, that is not the character featured in Section 31. That Philippa Georgiou is from the Mirror Universe, a twisted, evil parallel universe first introduced in Star Trek: The Original Series. There, Georgiou was the Empress of the Terran Empire, a despotic regime that conquered countless worlds across the galaxy.

Betrayed in a coup, she was taken to the Prime Universe by Burnham, who saw her old friend in the callous dictator. There, she was recruited by the shadowy intelligence agency Section 31, whose amoral tactics dovetailed nicely with her own. She did accompany Burnham and the rest of the USS Discovery's crew to the far-flung future of the 32nd century, but as her native universe had drifted away from the Prime universe by that time, her health began to fail. To save her life, she bade farewell to Burnham before the mysterious Guardian of Forever returned her to the 23rd century, where Section 31 will presumably pick up.

First introduced in Deep Space Nine in the form of sinister spymaster Luther Sloan (William Sadler), Section 31 is a secret spy agency unknown even to the highest echelons of Starfleet. It ignores the utopian ideals of the Federation in favor of realpolitik, ruthlessly undermining its enemies. In Discovery, Section 31's artificial intelligence, Control, nearly led to the extinction of all life in the galaxy before the Discovery crew put an end to it.

Star Trek: Section 31 has not yet set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. Discovery returns to Paramount+ on April 4.

