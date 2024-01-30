The Big Picture Cameras are finally rolling on the Michelle Yeoh-led Star Trek: Section 31 movie event in Toronto.

It's official! Paramount has finally entered production on the Michelle Yeoh-led Star Trek: Section 31 movie event. Cameras are at long last rolling in Toronto as Yeoh returns to the franchise to reprise her role as Philippa Georgiou one last time. Yeoh played two versions of Georgiou over the first three seasons of Star Trek: Discovery. Captain Georgiou met an untimely end early in the first season before her mirror universe counterpart wound up stuck on the wrong side of reality, leaving her like an evil fish out of water. However, her time spent with Sonequa Martin-Green's Michael Burnham made a notable impact on the once all-powerful warlord, changing her for the better before she was sent back in time by the Guardian of Forever.

Now, we'll finally catch up with what happened to her following her exit from the series in Season 3. According to Paramount, we'll see Georgiou join "a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past." In addition to getting cameras rolling on the first Star Trek movie in almost a decade, the studio also announced the supporting cast which includes Omari Hardwick (Power), Kacey Rohl (Hannibal), Emmy winner Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso), Sven Ruygrok (One Piece), Robert Kazinsky (Pacific Rim), Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia) and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry).

Late last year Collider's Arezou Amin spoke with Yeoh for her Netflix series The Brothers Sun and while she couldn't reveal much about the Section 31 movie, she emphasized how important the project is to her, saying: "Section 31 is very special to me, and I'm so happy we're doing it." Today, executive producer and Star Trek creative overseer, Alex Kurtzman also shared a statement along with the exciting news, saying:

“And we’re off to the races! Thrilled to report principal photography has started on Star Trek: Section 31. We welcome our incredible cast of new characters as they join our beloved Michelle Yeoh on her next wild adventure across the ‘Trek’ universe.”

What's Next for the Star Trek Franchise?

The past few months have been fairly light on new Star Trek following the end of Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks' latest seasons last summer. Luckily, both shows have been renewed, with the cast of Lower Decks already getting back in the recording booth for new episodes. Fans can also look forward to a new spin-off series also set to begin filming sometime this year as we get our first young-adult-oriented series in the franchise with Starfleet Academy. Before any of those projects hit the screen, however, we can expect to go on one last ride with Discovery returning this April for its fifth and final season. And Prodigy Season 2 is due out on Netflix sometime this spring.

Star Trek: Section 31 does not yet have a release date, but stay tuned at Collider for further news. You can catch up on the first four seasons of Discovery, and the rest of the Star Trek franchise on Paramount+ right now.

