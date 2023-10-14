Paramount Plus may be losing some Star Trek projects, but one of them is still a go. The Michelle Yeoh Star Trek: Section 31 movie is still a go. Paramount's Star Trek overseer Alex Kurtzman discussed the project at the New York Comic Con Star Trek panel on Saturday, giving a status update on it. While Star Trek: Prodigy was booted off the series (only to be rescued by Netflix), and Star Trek: Discovery is slated to air its fifth and final season early next year, the upcoming Section 31 movie has escaped the chopping block.

Yeoh was, in fact, given the option to exit the project after her turn in Everything Everywhere All At Once netted her a truckload of awards earlier this year, including the Oscar for Best Actress. However, Yeoh insisted that the project continue - and Kurtzman says she is behind it "with all her power." Section 31 was originally announced as a series, but was later reconfigured as a Paramount+ exclusive movie. It is currently back in the writing process.

What is Section 31?

Introduced in the latter seasons of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Section 31 is a shadowy organization within the Federation that employs highly unethical tactics to ensure galactic peace. Those tactics conflict with the Federation's progressive policies, as a deliberate subversion of Gene Roddenberry's utopian view of the future. The organization was primarily represented in Deep Space Nine by Luther Sloan (William Sadler), who was killed off in the show's final season.

The organization has recurred in a number of subsequent Trek series and movies, including Enterprise (where weapons officer Malcolm Reed was revealed to be a recruit), Star Trek: Into Darkness (in which Benedict Cumberbatch's Khan is recruited into Section 31), and even Star Trek: Lower Decks, in which Brad Boimler's ambitious transporter duplicate William Boimler becomes a member. It has most prominently featured in Star Trek: Discovery, where Section 31's AI experiments threaten all life in the galaxy; it is there where Yeoh's Empress Philippa Georgiou, a refugee from the dystopian Mirror Universe, was recruited into the organization.

Star Trek: Section 31 is in pre-production.