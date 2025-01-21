Strap in for a bold new frontier. The Star Trek universe is expanding once again, and this time, it’s breaking new ground with its first streaming-original movie: Star Trek: Section 31. Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh returns to her role as Philippa Georgiou once again; the actress last took on the role in Season 1 of Star Trek: Discovery. Reuniting fans with the Mirror Universes’s Empress-turned-Section 31 operative, Georgiou finds herself back on the field as she faces a new danger threatening the Federation space with a motley crew.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just curious about Star Trek’s darker corners, here’s everything you need to know about this latest entry into the Star Trek canon. Engage!

5 When Is 'Star Trek: Section 31' Coming Out?

Star Trek: Section 31 will be available to stream on January 24 exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and all international markets with available access to the streaming platform.

4 Watch the Trailers for 'Star Trek: Section 31'

Paramount+ released the teaser for Star Trek: Section 31 on July 28, 2024 - setting the tone for Philippa Georgiou. With Beyonce’s “Formation” playing in the background, the brief clip first introduces audiences to a young Philippa Georgious (Miku Martineau) and the slaughter of her family, leading to her ascent as Empress of the Terran Empire. Now in present times, Philippa is part of the mysterious Federation intelligence agency Section 31. Together with her fellow operatives in the division, most of whom are misfits in their own right, the teaser shows a glimpse of the missions and mayhem they must face.

The full trailer for Star Trek: Section 31 was released on December 8, 2024, giving a full look at who Philippa Georgiou is. Welcoming yet intimidating, this nightclub owner was once the ruler of an empire in another dimension. Although she’s left her golden years behind as a leader, a mysterious guest offers her one last mission. Starfleet stresses the utmost importance of this task, calling it “a threat unlike anything it’s ever seen.” With the universe at stake, Georgiou agrees to the mission - provided she’s given a trusty team to embark on this deadly assignment.