Until now, its release date has been as well-hidden as the titular Starfleet intelligence agency, but we finally know when Star Trek: Section 31 will premiere on Paramount+. The first-ever streaming-original Star Trek movie will premiere on the streaming service on Friday, January 24, 2025. The release date was revealed at the Star Trek panel at today's New York Comic Con.

Star Trek: Section 31 will star Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou, who ends up on a Suicide Squad-like team of misfits on a mission to save the Federation; Miku Martineau (Kate) will play a young Georgiou. Sam Richardson, of Detroiters and Ted Lasso fame, will co-star as a member of the shapeshifting Chameloid race; they were previously seen in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, in the form of the treacherous Martia (Iman). Kacey Rohl (Fortunate Son) will star as Rachel Garrett, a Starfleet officer who would later go on to captain the USS Enterprise-C; she ultimately sacrificed herself defending a Klingon ship from Romulans, as depicted in the classic The Next Generation episode "Yesterday's Enterprise". It will also star Omari Hardwick (Power), Sven Ruygrok (One Piece), Robert Kazinsky (Pacific Rim), Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia), and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry). Other character details are being kept secret for now, but you'll be able to meet the whole crew this January.

Who Is Philippa Georgiou in Star Trek?

Georgiou was once the ruler of the Terran Empire of the twisted Mirror Universe, but was pulled into the prime Star Trek timeline by Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green); her timeline's Georgiou had been her friend and mentor before being killed by Klingons. Trapped in a strange and unfamiliar world, Georgiou became an operative of the shadowy Section 31 agency, an arm of Starfleet that goes to extreme measures to ensure that the utopian Federation remains intact. She ventured to the 30th century with Burnham and the rest of the Discovery crew, but she began to suffer from health problems caused by her home dimension's drift from the prime universe. She sought out the Guardian of Forever (Paul Guilfoyle), a powerful entity with time-traveling abilities from the classic Original Series episode "The City on the Edge of Forever", who tested her worthiness before sending her back in time to an era when the two universes were more closely aligned - which is seemingly the so-called "lost era" of Star Trek, between The Original Series and The Next Generation.

Star Trek: Section 31 was directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi (The Fourth Kind) and written by Craig Sweeny (Elementary). It was executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Craig Sweeny, Aaron Baiers, Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Yeoh. It is a production of CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Star Trek: Section 31 will premiere on Paramount+ on Friday, January 24, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider this weekend for all our New York Comic Con coverage.