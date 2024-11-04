Star Trek fans are about to encounter the most morally ambiguous crew in franchise history, courtesy of Star Trek: Section 31. But before that streaming-original film comes to Paramount+ on January 24, 2025, they want to reintroduce you to some of the other rogues and scoundrels of the Star Trek universe. In addition, they've also dropped some tantalizing tidbits about the renegades of Section 31. The recent campaign spotlighted the members of the Section 31 squad we've seen in the posters, teasers, and trailers for the upcoming film, save for Starfleet liaison Rachel Garrett (Kacey Rohl); as the future captain of the USS Enterprise-C, she's no renegade.

The campaign also lets us know that after exiled Mirror Universe empress Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) was sent back in time by the Guardian of Forever in the third season of Star Trek: Discovery, she became the owner of The Baraam, a nightclub outside of Federation space. However, she once again finds herself in the service of shadowy Starfleet intelligence agency Section 31 when she's recruited by Alok Sahar (Omari Hardwick), a master strategist trying to atone for a dark past.

Serving alongside them are Quasi (Sam Richardson), a Chameloid shapeshifter with no interest in the Federation's utopia, or anything else; Zeph (Robert Kazinsky), a bruiser who never leaves his mech suit; Melle (Humberly Gonzalez), an empath who didn't take a vow of celibacy upon entering Starfleet, unlike fellow Deltan Ilia in Star Trek: The Motion Picture; and Fuzz (Sven Ruygrok), who's either a Vulcan or a Romulan and has some serious emotional issues.

What Other 'Rogues and Scoundrels' Did 'Star Trek' Spotlight?