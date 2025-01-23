Star Trek: Section 31's review embargo has ended, and critics are setting their phasers to 'kill.' The first-ever streaming-original Star Trek movie is taking heavy damage, with a Rotten score of 31% on Rotten Tomatoes. Only one other Star Trek project has ever received such a low score.

Star Trek: Section 31 centers around the Section 31 of the title, a shadowy Starfleet intelligence agency that goes to extreme lengths to ensure the Federation's safety. With a galactic threat looming, they recruit Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh), the onetime ruler of the twisted Mirror Universe, to head up a team of misfits and oddballs to save the galaxy. Reviews have been as brutal as a fistfight with a Gorn: Collider's own Star Trek admiral, Samantha Coley, said it "wastes [Yeoh's] talents as well as its own premise on a middling heist movie devoid of anything that might actually identify it as a Star Trek movie." Its 31% Rotten Tomatoes score puts it behind misfires like Star Trek: Insurrection (55%), Star Trek: Enterprise (56%), and even the much-maligned Star Trek: Nemesis (38%).

What 'Star Trek' Project Had Worse Reviews Than 'Section 31'?