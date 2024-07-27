The Big Picture Star Trek: Section 31 follows Phillippa Georgiou's journey from Empress to Starfleet operative in a shadowy intelligence agency.

The shadowy world of interplanetary espionage was brought into the light at today's San Diego Comic-Con Star Trek panel, as Michelle Yeoh interrupted the festivities with a special video message - and the first teaser for the upcoming Paramount+ streaming-original movie Star Trek: Section 31. It will premiere on Paramount+ in early 2025.

Set to Beyoncé's "Formation," the teaser opens with a flashback to a young Philippa Georgiou (played by Kate's Miku Martineau) in the Mirror Universe, as we see how her family was killed, resulting in her being crowned Empress of the Terran Empire. We then cut to her present - stranded in the prime Star Trek universe, and serving as an operative of the shadowy Federation intelligence agency Section 31. We get glimpses of her motley crew of fellow operatives (including Starfleet representative Rachel Garrett (Kacey Rohl), who deems Georgiou a "bad bitch"), and see them on a mission that quickly devolves into mayhem. Rohl was in attendance on the panel, as were fellow Section 31 stars Omari Hardwick and Sam Richardson, executive producer Alex Kurtzman, and director Olatunde Osunsanmi.

What Is 'Star Trek: Section 31' About?

​​​​

Introduced in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Section 31 is a secretive intelligence agency determined to protect the Federation and Starfleet by any means necessary, even if those means are unethical or illegal. The film will center around Georgiou (Yeoh), onetime ruler of the twisted Mirror Universe's despotic Terran Empire; she was taken in by the crew of the USS Discovery, and eventually became a Section 31 operative. Among her crew is Rohl's Rachel Garrett, who will later become the captain of the USS Enterprise-C and fall in the service of the Federation; her sole appearance to date was in the classic Star Trek: The Next Generation episode "Yesterday's Enterprise". It will also star Sven Ruygrok, Rob Kazinsky, Humberly Gonzalez, James Hiroyuki Liao, Joe Pingue, and Augusto Bitter. The movie wrapped production in Toronto earlier this year.

Written by Craig Sweeny and directed by Osunsanmi, Star Trek: Section 31 is executive produced by Kurtzman, Sweeny, Aaron Baiers, Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Yeoh. It is the first-ever streaming-original Star Trek movie.

Star Trek: Section 31 will premiere on Paramount+ in early 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for all of our San Diego Comic-Con news this weekend, and watch the new teaser for Section 31 above.