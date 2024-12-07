Michelle Yeoh is on a mission to save the Federation in the first trailer for Star Trek: Section 31. The first-ever streaming original Star Trek movie will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on January 24, 2025.

In the trailer, Philippa Georgioiu (Yeoh), once the ruler of an empire in another dimension, is now running a nightclub on a space station. However, like so many reluctant heroes before her, someone's offering her one last mission. Starfleet is facing "a threat unlike anything it's ever seen", and now, billions of lives are at stake. Georgiou agrees to help, but she's going to need a team.

That team includes mastermind Alok Sahar (Omari Hardwick), shapeshifting Quasi (Sam Richardson), empathic Melle (Humberly Gonzalez), biomechanical muscle Zeph (Rob Kazinsky), Fuzz (Sven Ruygrok), a Vulcan (or Romulan) with an anger problem, and Starfleet representative (and future Enterprise captain) Rachel Garrett (Kacey Rohl), who is there "to make sure no one commits murder." With this crew, she may have her work cut out for her. The trailer also promises space battles, high-speed chases, and one belligerent cyborg. The film was directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, from a script by Craig Sweeny.

What Is Section 31 in the 'Star Trek' Universe?

Section 31 first appeared in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine — one of that series' many subversions of the utopian conceit of the Federation. It was named after Article 14, Section 31 of the Federation Charter, which gives it extraordinary powers to neutralize threats to galactic peace. Over the course of Deep Space Nine's overarching Dominion War storyline, Section 31 goes to extreme measures to stop the invading Dominion forces, including infecting their leaders with a biological weapon. It has since appeared in a number of Star Trek series, including Star Trek: Enterprise, which revealed that it has been operating since the earliest days of Starfleet, and Star Trek: Lower Decks, where it recruited Brad Boimler's accidentally-created transporter duplicate. It most recently turned up in Star Trek: Discovery, in which it created a rogue artificial intelligence, Control, that nearly gained enough power to wipe out all intelligent life in the galaxy.

The new trailer also features an alien race not seen on Star Trek for over fifty years. One of Georgiou's employees has the bifurcated appearance of the Cheron aliens from the Original Series episode "Let That Be Your Last Battlefield." Presented as a parable about racism, the Cheron aliens were engaged in a brutal race war, divided into those whose left sides were white, and those whose right sides were white. Although that race was seemingly left with only two survivors at the end of that episode, it is a big galaxy, after all.

Star Trek: Section 31 will stream exclusively on Paramount+ on January 24, 2024. Until then, you can catch up on Philippa Georgioiu's story by streaming Star Trek: Discovery on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Your changes have been saved Star Trek: Section 31 In Star Trek: Section 31, Emperor Philippa Georgiou, joins a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets and faces the sins of her past. Director Olatunde Osunsanmi Cast Michelle Yeoh Writers Craig Sweeney Studio CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, Roddenberry Entertainment Studio(s) CBS Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Franchise(s) Star Trek Expand

