While it feels like a significant portion of the Star Trek franchise has been winding down over the past few years, with shows like Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Discovery having come to an end and Star Trek: Lower Decks already halfway through its final season, there's still plenty to look forward to on the horizon. One of the names at the forefront of this new era of the franchise is Lower Decks star Tawny Newsome. In addition to voicing the rambunctious Beckett Mariner for the past five seasons, Newsome also serves as a writer on the highly anticipated Discovery spin-off, Starfleet Academy. And, as we learned at SDCC earlier this year, she's also one of the brilliant minds working on Star Trek's first live action sitcom. While details are slim on the new series, I recently spoke to Newsome about the final season of Lower Decks and had to get an update on how the new show is coming along.

When asked if we could expect any Lower Decks Easter eggs in the series, Newsome enthusiasticaly exclaimed, "Oh my god, I would love to put Lower Decks Easter eggs in it." She went on to explain that while they're still very much in the early stages, things are looking good for the series and she and co-creator Justin Simien are excited to bring it to life. She told Collider:

"All I can share with you is that we keep writing it, and we keep turning things in, and they keep saying, 'Please keep writing.' So, as long as they allow us to do that and they don't say, 'Stop. Close your computers and go home,' we'll continue making it. And yeah, as long as they don't tell me, 'Please shut your laptop and throw it in the sea,' I will keep working on it. It's been such a joy. I love Justin Simien with all my heart. I can't wait to hopefully keep doing it."

What's Next For the Star Trek Franchise?

Though Lower Decks is coming to a close in just five more episodes, the franchise's first Paramount+ original movie is right around the corner to keep us fed with thrilling Star Trek content. Section 31 follows Michelle Yeoh's Emperor Georgiou as she's recruited to Starfleet's black ops spy division of the same name. After that we'll be able to look forward to the third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. While it does not have an exact release date yet, we can expect the series to return in 2025. We've already seen a fascinating sneak peek from Season 3 and learned that Our Flag Means Death star Rhys Darby will have a guest role in the upcoming episodes. Strange New Worlds has also already been renewed for a fourth season.

New episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 arrive on Paramount+ every Thursday.

