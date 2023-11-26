The Big Picture Sonequa Martin-Green discusses the importance of her role in Star Trek: Discovery and the influence of Nichelle Nichols' pioneering work on The Original Series at Fan Expo: San Francisco.

Martin-Green shares her personal journey of dismantling internalized racism and the impact it has had on her.

The actress reflects on the significance of inspiring others beyond the screen, particularly in encouraging STEM careers and making real-life connections.

In the past six years, new Star Trek shows have seen many groundbreaking moments for the franchise. One of the most important milestones reached on screen was Michael Burnham becoming the show's first Black woman to captain one of the central ships of the series on Star Trek: Discovery. Such a role would not have been possible if not for the foundation laid by the legendary Nichelle Nichols with her work on The Original Series. This weekend at Fan Expo: San Francisco, fans were able to catch up with Sonequa Martin-Green during a Women in Sci-fi panel hosted by Collider's Maggie Lovitt​​​​​.

During the panel, one audience member asked Martin-Green how it felt to pick up that decades-long legacy from Nichols, inspiring a new generation of young children to reach for the stars. The actress expressed her gratitude over the opportunity to work on the series and the role it's played in healing her own inner child, saying "I’ve had the blessing and the honor of doing the work itself, of the show and being that face, and being a voice in this, but it's also been a blessing for me, for the little black girl in me too." She went on to discuss how she's been dismantling her own internalized racism. "Without the help of the Lord, without the help of Jesus, I would not understand what I do now, about what that internalized racism really did to me because it really wrecked me," she said. "And it wrecks all of us, that’s the thing, nobody’s untouched. It wrecks all of us, it devalues all of our humanity, across the board, whether we realize we’re bonded in that or not."

Martin-Green admitted that, for some time, she found bearing that mantle as intimidating as it is inspiring, saying:

"I have definitely felt intimidated, I have definitely felt inspired, I have definitely taken on too much with it and thought more highly of myself than I should have from a pure place. 'That means I’ve got to do everything right? I’ve got to do everything I’ve got to do more. If I’m the one that’s to do this I don’t want to fail anybody.' And it’s like, that might seem like it’s coming from a pure place but that’s self-oriented. I had to go through that, I had to come out from that and understand, that I just have a part to play like everyone else and that all I’m supposed to do is lay the path for who’s beyond me. Because while I was caught up in the pressure and sort of intimidation of it, I’m not thinking about what it’s really for, it’s really about the path beyond me, not what I’m doing necessarily here now. So many people over the years have been gracious enough to say “No, but you’re doing it” and I’d be like “No, no I’m not doing enough.” [and they’d say] “But what you’re doing is it.”

Nichelle Nichols and Sonequa Martin-Green's Activism Stretches Far Beyond 'Star Trek'

Martin-Green went on to reflect that she feels the biggest impact from inspiring others through Star Trek when she's able to make those real-life connections and encourage people beyond what happens on screen. "There’s all these other things, these real-life endeavors that are beyond set, that I am still so excited about and that’s really where it is, right," said Martin-Green. She explained that the most special moments are "in making that phone call to someone to give them a word of encouragement or to pray over them because they’re entering into a STEM career." Nichols pioneered diversity initiatives at NASA, making a huge difference for women in STEM. She went on, speaking about how Nichols' courage inspires her to keep going, saying:

"Its in those exchanges and in those experiences, and in finding ways to step in, outside of the story, that has been the biggest takeaway for me, is finding that, pursuing that as much as possible. And with Nichelle, like you were saying, with the work that she did, she just had a sense of security and assurance, that 'Oh this is a problem, and I’m gonna fix it.' You know? And it’s like how did you do that, as a woman then? 'I’m gonna fix it so let's go,' and when you read about it, it’s like 'Oh, okay Nichelle! Okay!' Because she was just like “Okay I’m doing it. What? You say I’m inferior, but I’m not so, what?' And I’m like woah, that is no small thing though, you have to buck everything to do that. Like that’s courage, man."

You can watch Nichols and Martin-Green in their respective Star Trek shows on Paramount+ right now. Star Trek: Discovery will return for its fifth and final season in 2024.

