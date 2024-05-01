The Big Picture Star Trek has a strong bond with Toronto; Pinewood Studios stage renamed to honor franchise's connection with Canada's largest city.

Discovery's final season filmed in Toronto; Strange New Worlds is currently shooting in the city.

Paramount+ executive producer thanked Toronto for hospitality; future Star Trek productions are planned in the city.

Star Trek has called Toronto, Ontario home since the launch of Star Trek: Discovery in 2017, and now one of their studio homes has been renamed to commemorate the long-running science fiction franchise's bond with Canada's largest city. One of Pinewood Studios Toronto's soundstages has been renamed the Star Trek Stage. On Discovery, the 18,000 square-foot stage is used for both the USS Discovery's ready room and for the United Federation of Planets' space station headquarters; several other stages are used for the ship's other locations, while many outdoor scenes are shot on location in the greater Toronto area.

The stage was officially renamed during the filming of Discovery's fifth and final season. In a statement, Paramount+'s Star Trek executive producer Alex Kurtzman expressed his gratitude for the city's hospitality to Trek's cast and crew: "Pinewood Toronto Studios has become a second home for our Star Trek family, and we’re grateful that they’ve named a stage in honor of the franchise. In addition to the amazing stage space, we’ve benefited from working with the talented artists in front of the camera and behind the scenes and look forward to our partnership in Toronto on future series."

What Other 'Star Trek' Series Are Shot in Toronto?

Close

Despite the impending end of Discovery's five-season mission, Star Trek in Toronto isn't going anywhere. Discovery spinoff Strange New Worlds, which was recently renewed for a fourth season, is currently filming its third season in the city. Additionally, the newest series Starfleet Academy is slated to shoot there later this year. The Paramount+-original movie, Star Trek: Section 31, also filmed in Toronto, and wrapped production earlier this year. While Toronto and its environs are typically called upon to represent alien worlds, the city did get a chance to play itself in the second-season Strange New Worlds episode "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow", in which La'an Noonien-Singh and James T. Kirk had to foil a Romulan plot in the Ontario capital.

Star Trek: Discovery's fifth and final season has the crew chasing the ancient secret behind all life across the galaxy, even as they try to outrace a new pair of implacable foes. In her review, Collider's Samantha Coley deemed it "well-paced and well-structured, with each episode offering a satisfying piece of the puzzle."

Star Trek: Discovery's fifth and final season is now streaming on Paramount+; Strange New Worlds' third season is currently filming in Toronto, and Starfleet Academy will film there later this year. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Star Trek: Discovery

Taking place almost a decade before Captain Kirk's Enterprise, the USS Discovery charts a course to uncover new worlds and life forms.

Watch on Paramount+