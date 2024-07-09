The Big Picture Star Trek: Starfleet Academy adds Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, and George Hawkins as cadets.

Set in the distant future, the series aims for a young adult audience and will follow young cadets as they train at the Academy.

Holly Hunter and Paul Giamatti are also set to star, with filming to begin this summer.

We finally have our first batch of cadets for Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Paramount has just announced the addition of Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, and George Hawkins, to the star-studded cast of the upcoming spin-off series. While no details have been revealed about each of their individual characters, we do know that Brooks, Shepard, and Hawkins will all be playing cadets. Set in the distant future established by Star Trek: Discovery, Starfleet Academy will be the franchise's first YA-aimed series, fitting a niche between the family-friendly offerings of Prodigy and the adult-centered shows like Lower Decks and Strange New Worlds.

Starfleet Academy's official logline reads:

"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself."

Alongside Brooks, Shepard, and Hawkins, the cast of Starfleet Academy is shaping up to be quite impressive. Oscar winner Holly Hunter will be playing the captain and chancellor of the academy, and Emmy winner Paul Giamatti has been cast as the season's villain. Behind the scenes, Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa, and John Weber will also serve as executive producers for the series. Violo also penned the first episode of the series. We also know that Lower Decks star Tawny Newsome has joined the writers room, promising a delightful dose of humor for the series.

Where Have You Seen 'Starfleet Academy's New Recruits?

Each of Starfleet Academy's new recruits is a bright, up-and-coming star, though they've wasted no time in getting a few very impressive credits to their name before joining the series. Brooks is an actress and a professional dancer who is set to make her feature film debut later this year in My Old Ass and the 70s comedy Feeling Randy. You may have seen her before in The Prom, On My Block, or How We Roll. Meanwhile, Shepard is best known as the lead in Paramount's Wolf Pack series where she starred alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar. You may have also spotted her in The Wilds, Grace & Frankie, and the new iCarly reboot series. Finally, Hawkins is known for his role in Tell Me Everything and previously starred in Boiling Point and Gassed Up.

Starfleet Academy does not yet have a release date but is set to begin filming this summer. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates and stream your favorite Star Trek shows on Paramount+ and Netflix.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Centers on students at Starfleet Academy. Release Date 2025-00-00 Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Creator(s) Alex Kurtzman , Noga Landau

