Star Trek: Starfleet Academy just beamed up its next set of cadets with stars Karim Diané and Zoë Steiner joining the cast! The call sheet for the spin-off series is shaping up to have an impressive ensemble cast with a range of up-and-coming talent along with established heavy hitters. Diané and Steiner will play cadets alongside the previously announced trio of Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, and George Hawkins. Not much else is known about their individual roles at this point, but the series is expected to aim at a YA audience with the cadets taking center stage at the newly re-opened Starfleet Academy in the 32nd century.

Diané recently starred in the hit series One Of Us Is Lying and has made a name for himself on other projects including 1266 and StartUp. He is also a Guinean singer who began his career in stardom on the reality talent series The X Factor. Steiner is another rising star who made her professional debut in the miniseries Significant Others. Alongside their fellow cadets, Diané and Steiner join Oscar winner Holly Hunter and Oscar nominee Paul Giamatti in the new Star Trek series. Hunter has signed on to play a captain and the chancellor of Starfleet Academy, while Giamatti will serve as the season's villain.

The official synopsis for Starfleet Academy promises an emotional and exciting new series filled with "hope and optimism." It reads:

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

What Else Is on the Horizon for Star Trek?

While it's a lighter year for Star Trek on screen following delays from last year's industry-wide strikes, fans have already seen the final season of Star Trek: Discovery as well as the recently released second season of Star Trek: Prodigy which hit Netflix earlier this month. Though we're wrapped up for the year for new episodes, the franchise still has plenty of exciting content to look forward to. Just next week Star Trek will return to Hall H at SDCC with new teases for Starfleet Academy, Michelle Yeoh's upcoming Section 31 movie, Lower Decks Season 5, and the recently wrapped third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Starfleet Academy does not yet have a release window, but you can stream other installments of the franchise on Netflix and Paramount+. Stay tuned at Collider for more Star Trek news.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Centers on students at Starfleet Academy. Release Date 2025-00-00 Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Creator(s) Alex Kurtzman , Noga Landau

