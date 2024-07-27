The Big Picture Star Trek: Starfleet Academy panel at SDCC announces familiar faces reprising roles and new cadet cast members.

First season of Starfleet Academy will have 10 episodes, targeting a younger audience than existing shows.

Holly Hunter and Paul Giamatti added to the cast with Hunter playing chancellor and Giamatti as the villain.

The Star Trek franchise returns to Hall H at San Diego Comic Con. On Saturday, SDCC hosted a massive panel featuring cast and crew from multiple Star Trek shows. Alex Kurtzman as well as co-showrunner Noga Landau took the time to dish on the upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Four familiar faces were announced at the panel, joining the previously announced cast. Tig Notaro (Star Trek: Discovery), Oded Fehr (Star Trek: Discovery), Mary Wiseman (Star Trek: Discovery) and Robert Picardo (Star Trek: Voyager) are reprising their roles for the upcoming series. Notaro and Picardo have been announced as series regulars, reprising their roles as Jett Reno and The Doctor, and Fehr and Wiseman join as guest stars, reprising their roles as Admiral Vance and Sylvia Tilly.

When Collider's Sam Coley talked with Wiseman back in May, Wiseman brushed off the question about the possibility of joining the Discovery spin-off, with a "No, I don't know." Now we know that Wiseman will indeed be returning to the world of Star Trek as well two other Discovery alums and the technically immortal hologram The Doctor from Voyager.

The Cast of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Is Shaping Up

Cadets have also been announced in recent months: Karim Diané, Zoë Steiner, Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, and George Hawkins. At the panel today, fans got the chance to see a cast reaction video featuring the previously announced cadets when they were told they got the part.

Kurtzman says that they'll likely begin filming next month. Kurtzman also told us the first season of Starfleet Academy will be ten episodes long. Kurtzman says that with this new show, they hope to bring in both new viewers and honor longtime fans. The show will be targeted towards a younger audience, older than the target demographic for Star Trek: Prodigy, but younger than other existing live-action Star Trek shows.

The official synopsis for Starfleet Academy reads:

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

Two other notable additions to the cast include Holly Hunter and Paul Giamatti. The two are at opposite ends of whatever conflict may be set up for the inaugural season: Hunter will play the chancellor of Starfleet Academy, and Giamatti will be the season's villain.

Stay tuned at Collider for more Star Trek news from SDCC. Check out the casting video below.