The series takes place in the 32nd-century timeframe of Star Trek: Discovery, with a focus on the optimism of space exploration.

Starfleet Academy faculty will include fan-favorite characters like Jett Reno, Sylvia Tilly, and Voyager's holographic Doctor.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is almost ready to open its doors, but the upcoming series still has a few more admissions to take in. Model and actor Sandro Rosta is the latest cadet joining the next class of Starfleet hopefuls. The Paramount+ series, the latest in its galaxy of Star Trek series, will begin production at Toronto's Star Trek Stage next month.

Rosta is a British-Canadian actor who recently graduated from the Oxford School of Drama. During that time, he starred in a number of productions at the Jermyn Street Theatre, including Romeo and Juliet, The Cherry Orchard, and The Watsons. He recently made his professional debut in The Harmony Test at the Hampstead Theatre; Starfleet Academy will be his screen debut.

The series takes place in the 32nd-century timeframe of Star Trek: Discovery, as the galaxy recovers from a cataclysm that left the Federation in tatters. As the Federation rebuilds, Starfleet Academy has reopened, with a new class of cadets who represent the future of space exploration — but a sinister force is lurking in the shadows. Paramount+'s Star Trek maestro Alex Kurtzman says the series will be "an incredibly optimistic show, an incredibly fun show; it’s a very funny show, and it’s a very emotional show."

Who Else Will Attend 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy'?

Rosta will join a class of up-and-coming actors who will play Starfleet Academy's student body, including Kerrice Brooks (My Old Ass), Bella Shepard (Wolf Pack), George Hawkins (Tell Me Everything), Karim Diané (One of Us Is Lying), and Zoë Steiner (Significant Others). Meanwhile, the school's faculty will feature a number of fan-favorite characters. That includes Discovery veterans Jett Reno (Tig Notaro), Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman), and Admiral Charles Vance (Oded Fehr), as well as Star Trek: Voyager's holographic Doctor (Robert Picardo); Gina Yashere (Bob Hearts Abishola) will also play a professor. Holly Hunter will play the school's chancellor, while Paul Giamatti will portray a mysterious villain.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will be co-showrun and executive produced by Kurtzman and Noga Landau; Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa, and John Weber will also executive produce. Violo will also write the series premiere. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy begins production next month; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. You can stream other Star Trek shows on Paramount+ in the meantime.

