In breaking news straight from New York Comic Con, Tatiana Maslany was announced to be joining the ranks of the upcoming show Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Showrunner Alex Kurtzman and star Robert Picardo crashed the Star Trek stage today to make the announcement. Paramount+ has also officially renewed its upcoming original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy for a second season. Maslany will be appearing as a special guest star in the second season of the series.

Starfleet Academy will follow a group of young cadets navigating their way through the prestigious Starfleet Academy. With the series set in one of the galaxy's most iconic institutions, the cadets will face all the usual — and some unexpected — challenges of becoming Starfleet officers while under the watchful eyes of the Starfleet officers. They'll have to deal with friendships and rivalries, love and hate and face a looming threat that could endanger both the Academy and the Federation itself.

The cast of the series includes Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, and Zoë Steiner. It was previously announced that Holly Hunter would be the star of the series as the captain and chancellor of the academy, with Paul Giamatti set to play the season’s villain. In addition, Tig Notaro, Picardo, Oded Fehr, and Mary Wiseman are all going to be reprising their various roles from other Star Trek shows in the series, while Gina Yashere will appear as a recurring guest star.

Who is Involved in the Production of 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy?'

Image via Paramount

Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as co-showrunners and executive producers on Starfleet Academy with Kurtzman also directing. Gaia Violo is set to write the premiere episode and executive produces as well. Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa, and John Weber also executive produce. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the exciting progress of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, for which no release date has yet been announced.