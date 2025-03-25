Paul Giamatti will menace the students and faculty of Paramount+'s newest Star Trek series, Starfleet Academy. However, details about the series have remained top-secret so far. In a sit-down with the Oscar-nominated actor for an upcoming episode of Black Mirror Season 7, Collider's Steve Weintraub was able to coax out some tidbits about the hotly anticipated series. Of his villainous character, who is said to have a mysterious connection to a Starfleet Academy student, he said:

"He takes great pleasure in being the villain. He likes it. And it's very much a part of his thing that he's all 'Oh yeah, I'm the bad guy.'"

Giamatti also talked up the show's sets on Toronto's Star Trek Stage, which Trek veteran Jonathan Frakes recently described as the most massive set of any Star Trek series ever: "It's one of the biggest I've been on. I've been on some big sets, most of them are outdoor; this is the biggest indoor one, and I can say it's a central part of the show." However, that wasn't the only set that wowed Giamatti. He also discussed the show's starship, the existence of which was also recently revealed by Frakes. "The bridge is really impressive in this one," he explained. "As impressive as the huge one is, I think the bridge is more impressive."

How did Paul Giamatti end up on a Star Trek series, anyway? The actor attributes it to the press campaign surrounding his Oscar nomination for The Holdovers:

"It was the advantage of going through the awards thing and having people ask me about stuff I'd like to do. I was like 'Gosh, I love Star Trek,' and I think that actually must have worked for once in my life. I put it out in the universe and it came back. I'm not gonna say I'm a superfan or anything, but from the time I was a child, I've been a big Star Trek fan. I haven't watched all the iterations, but I've watched a lot of it, and I do really kind of love it.

With the production of the show's first season recently wrapping, Giamatti did take a souvenir home from the set, but he didn't have to resort to villainy to acquire it. He told Collider, "I was actually given something of my character's. They said 'Do you want to take this?' and I did, so I did. I didn't just lift a phaser or something like that." He then gave one final tease of the series that should excite Trek fans: "To my mind, it feels very, very old-school Star Trek. My character is a very fun villain; he reminds me of a combination of classic Trek villains. That's all I'll really say."

What Do We Know About 'Starfleet Academy'?

Starfleet Academy will take off where the recently departed Star Trek: Discovery left off, with the Federation rebuilding from a massive disaster in the 32nd century. The Academy has reopened its doors after a long period of inactivity; excitement, adventure, and danger await its new class of students. Those students will be played by Zoë Steiner, Bella Shepard, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, Karim Diané, and Sandro Rosta. Meanwhile, the faculty will include a chancellor played by Holly Hunter, Starfleet veterans Jett Reno (Tig Notaro), Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman), Charles Vance (Oded Fehr), and Star Trek: Voyager's holographic Doctor (Robert Picardo), along with Trek newcomer Gina Yashere. Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany and professional wrestler Becky Lynch will also play unspecified roles on the series.

In addition to his upcoming roles on Starfleet Academy and Black Mirror, Giamatti has several other projects on the horizon. This year, he'll reprise his role as American businessman Harold Levinson in Downton Abbey 3, and he is also set to play radio host Art Bell in a new science fiction project.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy's first season is now in post-production; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.