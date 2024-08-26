Just in time for the new school year, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy has opened its doors. The latest star in Paramount+'s galaxy of Star Trek series has begun production in Toronto. Paramount+ made the announcement on Twitter via the official Star Trek account.

The start of filming was commemorated with a "class photo" outside Toronto's newly-christened Star Trek Stage, which is the studio home of previous Trek series Discovery, which concluded its fifth and final season earlier this year, and Strange New Worlds, which recently wrapped its third season. Present for the photo were students Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Karim Diané, Zoë Steiner, and Sandro Rosta; school chancellor Holly Hunter; instructors Oded Fehr, Gina Yashere, and Robert Picardo; and mystery villain (disgruntled janitor?) Paul Giamatti. Collider's Samantha Coley previously reported that Starfleet Academy was to begin filming in late summer, and will produce ten episodes in its inaugural season.

What is 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' About?

Starfleet Academy is set in the Star Trek universe's 32nd century, like the final three seasons of Discovery. That puts it in a momentous era for the galaxy; a century earlier, a galaxy-wide disaster known as The Burn destroyed all the active dilithium in the galaxy, killing billions, shattering the Federation, and making interstellar travel extremely perilous. With the Federation now rebuilding itself, Starfleet Academy has reopened its doors so a new generation can realize their dreams of exploring the stars. Known instructors at the Academy include Admiral Charles Vance (Fehr), Commander Jett Reno (Tig Notaro), and Lieutenant Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman), all returning from Discovery, as well as the holographic Doctor (Picardo), who traveled to the distant Delta Quadrant and back centuries prior on Star Trek: Voyager. However, it won't be all cramming for exams and young romance - a dangerous villain (Giamatti) with a mysterious connection to one of Starfleet Academy's students is lurking in the shadows.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will be co-showrun and executive produced by Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau; Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa, and John Weber will also executive produce. Violo will also write the series premiere.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is now in production; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.